Natasha Cloud bore the weight of the world on her shoulders as the Washington Mystics' best player; not only does she have to carry the load on offense, she also has to guard one of the New York Liberty's best players, Sabrina Ionescu, on the other end of the floor. But in the end, even Cloud's best effort wasn't enough. Despite dropping 33 points, six rebounds, and nine assists, the Mystics fell short against the Liberty in overtime, 90-85, ending their season in heartbreaking fashion.

Even with Cloud's bold proclamations following their Game 1 loss, it appears that it's all love between her and the Liberty star guard. Following the game, Ionescu and the Mystics guard shared a heartfelt moment on the court, embracing each other while Cloud gave Ionescu what one could assume is a congratulatory message as the Liberty advanced deeper into the postseason.

Per Luis Vallejo of NBA Spain:

El abrazo de Sabrina Ionescu y Natasha Cloud. Qué serie nos han regalado. pic.twitter.com/B71wENF4gs — Luis Vallejo (@Lvallejocolom) September 20, 2023

It's great to see these two stars of the game embrace in this fashion, as it's always a welcome sight to see players, such as the Mystics guard, be gracious in defeat. Natasha Cloud, after all, has nothing to be ashamed of, as she did leave it all on the line with their season on the brink of its demise.

Cloud may present herself as a villain, what with her strong personality and occasional brash trash talk, but in the end, the Mystics guard recognizes the true meaning of being a competitor — leaving nothing on the table, and giving it everything she's got and letting the chips fall where they may.