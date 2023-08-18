The Washington Mystics are in the middle of a playoff push and are finally starting to get healthy. With a little less than one month to go in the regular season, the Mystics are sitting in seventh place in the WNBA standings at 14-16. They could potentially get to the fourth spot as they are only two games back of the Dallas Wings. They could also fall out of the playoffs altogether as the ninth place Los Angeles Sparks are only two games behind them. Thankfully, the Mystics got crucial news on the Ariel Atkins injury front. Atkins is probable for Friday's game against the Fever as per Tyler Byrum of NBC Sports Washington.

https://x.com/thetylerbyrum/status/1692285295780036764?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Ariel Atkins had been out of the Mystics lineup since July 11 with an ankle injury. One of the top players in the league, Atkins recently signed a contract extension with the Mystics taking her through the 2025 season. A two-time All-Star, Atkins has played her whole career for the Mystics thus far since they drafted her with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

Atkins has played in 19 games so far this season and has been averaging 12.5 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 40.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Atkins return to the lineup is crucial for the Mystics who are also expected to get Elena Delle Donne back for Friday's game against the Fever. They are a potentially dangerous team come playoff time.