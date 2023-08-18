The Washington Mystics had been dealt a tough blow recently with all the injuries they've had. They were without three starters in Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin as well as key reserve Kristi Toliver. This was all in the middle of a playoff push as well. The Mystics are currently holding on to the seventh spot in the playoff standings and only two games back of the fourth seeded Dallas Wings. They're only two games up though on both the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks. That's why it's imperative that they get healthy as soon as possible. It looks like the Mystics are almost there. The Mystics are hoping to get Elena Delle Donne back in the lineup from injury this Friday against the Fever as per Jenn Hatfield of The Next.

https://x.com/jennhatfield1/status/1692290202818035894?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Elena Delle Donne had been battling an ankle injury earlier in the season that caused her to miss two games for the Mystics. She returned to the lineup on July 9, but ended up re-aggravating the injury which forced her to miss the All-Star game and has sidelined her ever since.

Delle Donne has suited up in only 15 games for the Mystics this season. She's been averaging 18.2 points per game, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 39 percent shooting from the three-point line and 96.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Having Delle Donne back in the lineup would certainly help the Mystics solidify a playoff spot and finish off the season strong. The Mystics have the talent on the team to be a potentially dangerous opponent come playoff time.