ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Mystics take on the Atlanta Dream. Our WNBA odds series has our Mystics-Dream prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mystics Dream.

The WNBA season, down to four games, has arrived at its ultimate moments of truth for the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream. Friday night, the Chicago Sky visit the Minnesota Lynx and will be heavy underdogs (minus-12.5 points). If the Sky do indeed lose as they are expected to, the winner of this Washington-Atlanta game will tie Chicago for the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA. One doesn't need to say much more about the stakes involved in this game in Atlanta.

Here's the other fun part of all this: These two teams will both go on a plane to Washington for a Sunday rematch on the Mystics' home floor. There is a very good chance that the winner of Friday's game will have a chance to go ahead of Chicago on Sunday and put itself in prime position to swipe a No. 8 playoff seed Chicago seemed to have on lockdown four weeks ago. If one team can win both games in this Friday-Sunday double stack, that team just might fend off Chicago for the WNBA's last playoff berth. If one team loses twice, that team's season is over. If these teams split the two games, we are probably going to go down to the wire on Thursday, September 19 — the last day of the 40-game regular season — in the race for the No. 8 seed.

Washington has authored quite a story. The Mystics started their season 0-12. They didn't seem to have a remote chance of being competitive in the pursuit of a playoff berth. However, they are .500 — 12-12 — in their last 24 games, and they just did defeat Chicago by 31 points on the road. This team has grown a lot over the course of the season. Improved player health has played a role in this evolution, but the Mystics are also working better and communicating better. They didn't display good habits when they were losing. They have grown up a lot. Can they finish their late-season surge with a playoff berth? It would be memorable for that group of players and coaches if they can pull it off.

Here are the Mystics-Dream WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mystics-Dream Odds

Washington Mystics: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Atlanta Dream: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 156.5 (-110)

Under: 156.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mystics vs Dream

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mystics are pretty clearly playing the better brand of ball if these two teams are to be compared to each other. Washington maxed out against Chicago and carries considerable momentum into this contest. The Mystics have also been winning outright on the road in September. They are 5-0 straight up in their last five road games. That's pretty eye-popping. Washington is 6-4 straight up in its last 10, Atlanta only 3-7. The choice is clear.

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dream have wobbled of late, but now they arrive at what is essentially a playoff weekend against the Mystics with this game on Friday followed by the rematch on Sunday in D.C. Atlanta has been a better team in the second half of the WNBA season. Look for the stars to shine and carry the Dream to victory.

Final Mystics-Dream Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mystics, who have been playing better than the Dream, but we ultimately think you should stay away from this game because it is on Atlanta's home floor and the Dream have shown signs of evolving since the Olympic break.

Final Mystics-Dream Prediction & Pick: Mystics +3.5