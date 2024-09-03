ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Mystics take on the Dallas Wings. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Mystics Wings prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mystics Wings.

The Chicago Sky have lost six straight games, and they will be expected to lose to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday in the WNBA. Why do we mention this? The Sky's second-half collapse this season has put the No. 8 playoff spot back in play for teams which did not seem to have any remote chance to get into the postseason a few weeks ago. The Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings have been at or near the bottom of the WNBA all season long. Their playoff odds, to be very clear, are still very low. The Atlanta Dream have tied the Chicago Sky for eighth place (with an 11-21 record) and could overtake Chicago for that No. 8 spot. However, as play begins on Tuesday night, Washington and Dallas — despite having awful 9-23 records — are still in the hunt for a playoff berth. They are both two games behind the Sky and Dream. If one of Washington or Dallas can go 6-2 in the final eight games of the regular season, that would force Chicago and Atlanta to go 4-4 to forge a tie. The winner of this game essentially keeps itself alive for a late-season run at a playoff spot. The loser will have blown its last chance to make a run at the playoffs. There's no way back for the team which falls short here. The winner stays alive, the loser will begin booking travel plans for the offseason and will have to find a way to improve in the 2025 season. This is not a matchup of good teams, but it is a massively important game on the schedule. Two seasons are squarely on the line.

Here are the Mystics-Wings WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mystics-Wings Odds

Washington Mystics: +5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +176

Dallas Wings: -5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 172.5 (-114)

Under: 172.5 (-106)

How To Watch Mystics-Wings

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports, Bally Sports Southwest Extra, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mystics are a bad team which has lost a lot more than it has won, but this team has competed hard all season and has covered a lot of spreads despite losing straight up. Washington now has a situation in which a victory could potentially put the Mystics just one game out of the playoffs. If Chicago and Atlanta both lose their Tuesday night games, Washington could indeed be one game back in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot. That's a powerful incentive for a team which has improved over the course of the season.

Remember: Washington was 0-12 to start the season. The Mystics are nearly a .500 ballclub — 9-11 — in their last 20 games. That's pretty respectable. Washington doesn't even need to beat Dallas to cover. The Mystics can keep the Wings within five points and can still cover the spread. There's a lot of margin and value to be found in a Washington spread pick.

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Wings played a tough game on Sunday versus Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Indiana's a good team. The Washington Mystics are not. Dallas should be able to take control of this game at home.

Final Mystics-Wings Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Dallas, but neither team is trustworthy here. Pass on this game.

Final Mystics-Wings Prediction & Pick: Wings -5.5