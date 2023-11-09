Najee Harris was laughing when asked about LeBron James' comparison of the Lakers and Mike Tomlin's Steelers after their Jaguars loss.

When the Los Angeles Lakers are not playing, LeBron James likes to catch up on all the events in the world of sports. He has been keeping a good eye on the Pittsburgh Steelers. A lot of the players on Mike Tomlin's squad have gotten word of The King comparing their team to his. One of the first players to react was Najee Harris. He outlined what he felt about the collation in his latest statement after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

“I was like, oh man, he’s talking s**t. … Tell LeBron I’m a fan, other than what he said,” was all that Najee Harris could say as he reacted to what LeBron James declared.

The Lakers star's point of comparison was that both teams were not able to ‘out-score' nor ‘out-gain' their opponents. This has held some water so far in the season. He may have a point. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers got outgunned by the Jacksonville Jaguars led by Trevor Lawrence. Not a lot of offensive sequences were able to get them good routes to the end zone. A catch from George Pickens which led to a touchdown was the only main highlight for the Steelers that night.

Darvin Ham and the Lakers seem to also be suffering the same fate after seven games. Their latest loss against the Miami Heat may have left fans at the edge of their seats. However, it left a big dent in the Los Angeles-based squad as they only lost the game by a single point. Will both the Steelers and Lakers turn their season around?