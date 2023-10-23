Coming off a bye, there were concerns about whether the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a little rusty in their Week 7 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Pittsburgh cleared those doubts with a 24-17 victory over the Rams on Sunday. After getting embarrassed in a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 4 on the road, Najee Harris and company are on a two-game win streak, and for the running back, it's now all about sustaining their current form, as they head deeper into the season.

The plan is to keep this energy we got now. Everybody's smiling, it's a big road win, Harris said, (h/t Post-Gazette Sports). “Keeping this over to Jacksonville, this comradery we got right now, we need to keep this energy, this buzz, this mentality over to the next week and execute like we did now.”

The Steelers actually had to pull off a comeback in order to escape Inglewood with a victory. They were down by seven points entering the fourth period before erasing that lead with a mighty 14-0 run in the final quarter, thanks to the tandem of Harris and Jaylen Warren. Harris scored the touchdown that put the Steelers ahead for good, while Warren's TD tied the game with a little under 14 minutes left in regulation.

The Steelers have a big challenge ahead in the form of the streaking Jaguars

The challenge ahead for the Steelers is a date with the surging Jacksonville Jaguars, who have not lost since Week 3. The Jags are on a four-game win streak, so one team's undefeated run is likely to come to an end this coming Sunday in Pittsburgh.