Devonta Smith says the blame for his botched LeBron James-Dwyane Wade homage lies with Eagles teammate AJ Brown.

There is no one-to-one NFL comparison to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat in the early 2010s. But if one pair of teammates comes close to living up to James and Wade's tandem legend in South Beach, it's probably Philadelphia Eagles star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Just don't base that possibility off their botched re-creation on Sunday of the iconic photo featuring the former Miami stars in all of their ‘Heatles' glory.

Brown and Smith paid homage to James and Wade after the former scored a touchdown in Philadelphia's Week 9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. They didn't exactly perfect the timing of Wade's pass to James, though, Smith's overhead lob to Brown leaving no chance for the crossbar dunk James' thunderous slam against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2010 inspired.

Smith explained why their execution failed during a Wednesday appearance on This Is Football, telling host Kevin Clark the blame lies with Brown.

“Everybody knows that no matter how bad the oop is a real dunker will make it look good,” Smith said. “So if it was me, I would've made it look good.”

The truth is that even a completed football alley-oop wouldn't be an accurate re-creation of the James and Wade photo. It's a common misconception that Wade tossed a lob up to James. He actually threw a no-look bounce pass, giving The King an ample runway for his signature slam.

Footballs have a way of bouncing funny. Maybe Smith and Brown can provide a more proper portrayal later in the Eagles' season regardless? It certainly couldn't go much worse than their first try.