In a revealing interview set to air on October 17, Antonio Conte, the illustrious former manager of Juventus and Inter Milan, expressed deep regrets over his decision to leave Juventus, disclosed a rejected offer from the Saudi Arabia national team, and unveiled his aspirations to coach Napoli or Roma in the future.

Conte's love affair with Juventus, the club where he won four Serie A titles, ended abruptly, leaving the footballing world curious about his motives. When asked which club departure he lamented most, he said, “Juventus after three years. I saw big problems in small things, so I decided to go.” His tenure at Juventus marked a triumphant return to glory, with three consecutive Serie A titles from 2011 to 2014, making him an iconic figure in the club's history.

While Conte recently engaged in discussions with Napoli, he turned down their offer to replace under-pressure Rudi Garcia. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful about coaching Napoli or Roma someday, drawn by the passionate fanbase of both clubs. He said, “Those are two clubs I'd like to try for the passion fans have. I hope one day I'll have a chance to live this experience.”

Despite his undeniable talent, Conte is selective about job opportunities during the season, respecting the situations before his arrival at a club.

Intriguingly, Conte touched on his past altercations with Jose Mourinho, revealing his memorable statement to the Special One: “I'll see you in my office.” When pressed for more details, Conte replied, “I come from the street, never forget it.”

As for his discussions about Saudi Arabia's national team coaching role, Conte disclosed that he had turned down their offer, along with other coaches, including Roberto Mancini. This insight provides a fascinating glimpse into the world of top-tier football management.

Antonio Conte's revelations, regrets, and aspirations in Napoli make it evident that his story in football is far from over, leaving fans and pundits alike eagerly awaiting his next chapter.