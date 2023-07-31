Al Hilal have turned their attention to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Sky Sports News, Al Hilal have made a stunning €140 million ($143.35 million) bid for Osimhen with wages reported to be in the region of £1 million ($1.29 million) per week.

Napoli, however, are said to want an offer of at least €150 million to even consider selling their star forward.

That said, a recent meeting between Napoli and Osimhen's agent failed to find a resolution over a new contract. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed there was a basic agreement on a two-year extension, but were willing to consider an offer they couldn't refuse.

Perhaps, Al Hilal will be the one to make that offer.

The Saudi Pro League club has been in the headlines lately for their historic €300 million offer for PSG star Kylian Mbappe along with a one-year deal worth up to €700 million for the French forward.

The offer came after Mbappe decided against signing an extension with PSG with the Ligue 1 champions looking to sell him instead of risking losing him for free in 2024.

That said, Mbappe has made it very clear that he is not even willing to negotiate with them as his preference still very much remains Real Madrid.

And so, it looks like Osimhem is the next best option for Al Hilal.

Victor Osimhen had a breakout year during the 2022/23 season where his 31 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions helped lead Napoli to a first Serie A title since 1990 as well as the Champions League quarterfinals.