Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal are hunting Paris Saint Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti this summer. The Middle East club are trying to pursue the Italian European champion after getting snubbed by Kylian Mbappe. Al Hilal reportedly made a bid of £259m to buy the French World Cup winner from PSG. Although it was accepted by the Ligue 1 champions, it was rejected right away by Mbappe.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Verratti has been offered a three-year deal by the Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. He has a contract with PSG until 2026 and has spent the majority of his career in the French capital. The 30-year-old has spent 11 years at PSG, making 416 appearances and winning nine league titles with the club. Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are the two notable midfielders who have signed for Al Hilal this summer from Wolves and Lazio, respectively.

Al Hilal were extremely disappointed by Mbappe's refusal this week. After the agreement with PSG, the Ligue 1 champions granted permission to the Saudi Pro League club. Mbappe was reportedly offered a salary package of over £600m. Unfortunately for them, the former AS Monaco refused to entertain any offers from the Saudi Arabia club's delegation. In fact, it was reported that the 24-year-old was willing to sit the entire season on the bench rather than play for a Saudi Pro League club. Mbappe is likely to join Real Madrid next season as a free agent, but PSG are working to ensure that he leaves the Ligue 1 giants as early as this summer.