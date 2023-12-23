Osimhen is staying at Napoli for the time being.

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a couple of years, but it appears he's staying in Naples.

The Napoli talisman is set to ink a new deal with the club until 2026 as reported by Fabrizio Romano. He's receiving a massive increase in wages but there's also also a release clause included. Chelsea and Arsenal were seen as potential landing spots for the Nigerian in the January transfer window but he's expected to stay at Napoli in the new year.

In 2023-24, Osimhen is enjoying a solid campaign, bagging seven goals in 12 appearances while also tallying two assists in league play. While he's missed time due to injuries the striker is still producing at an impressive rate, hence why some of the biggest clubs in the world are chasing his services.

His release clause is comfortably clearing $100 million which means any side would need to pay a boatload to sign Victor Osimhen. That being said, he's clearly content with continuing his journey at Napoli for the time being.

Osimhen has been one of the better finishers in Europe for a few years now but 2022-23 served as a true breakout campaign, leading the Italian top flight with 26 goals. That undoubtedly caught the eyes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

Although Osimhen is putting pen to paper on a new contract, it's important to note his dream is to play in England one day, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nigeria international eventually ply his trade in the Premier League. It may just not be for a few years.