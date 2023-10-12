In their quest for a formidable striker, Chelsea has expanded their list of potential January transfer targets, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen emerging as a prime candidate, according to sources. Chelsea's pursuit of a striking force has led to a close watch on the Nigerian forward, who has gained recognition as one of Europe's most exciting forwards, notably after his impressive 26-goal performance in 32 Serie A matches last season, which helped Napoli secure their first league title since 1990.

Despite Osimhen's staggering valuation of approximately £120 million – a substantial contrast to Ivan Toney of Brentford, another option Chelsea is monitoring – the Blues are resolute in their determination to reinforce their attacking options. While Chelsea is anticipating the return of Christopher Nkunku, a £52 million summer signing from RB Leipzig, early next year following knee surgery, they are actively exploring additional avenues to bolster their attacking prowess. This effort pushed their summer spending past the £1 billion mark under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

The pursuit of Osimhen's signature in January remains uncertain, with Arsenal also expressing interest and Real Madrid appearing on the radar. Napoli, on their part, is eager to retain the 24-year-old's services at least until the end of the current season. However, discussions have encountered obstacles, including debates over a release clause in Osimhen's contract and a recent TikTok post, which led to tension between the player's agent and Napoli officials.

Osimhen's existing contract extends until June 2025, making his signing an appealing prospect for interested clubs should negotiations on a new contract stall. The footballing world eagerly anticipates further developments in this intriguing transfer saga as the Nigerian forward's future hangs in the balance, with Chelsea and other top clubs poised to make their moves.