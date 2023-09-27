The Italian football champions Napoli is under fire from fans and the wider football community for a controversial TikTok video posted on their official account. The video in question mocks their Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, for his recent penalty miss during a game against Bologna.

Napoli's season has not been off to a great start, and the frustration reached a boiling point during their 0-0 draw against Bologna, which left them in seventh place on the Serie A table. The match's turning point could have been Osimhen's opportunity to secure victory with a penalty kick. However, to the dismay of Napoli supporters, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker missed the target, squandering what could have been three crucial points.

Following the penalty miss, Osimhen's emotions got the better of him, and he expressed his frustration when he was substituted in the 87th minute. Reports indicate that he later apologized to his teammates in the dressing room, acknowledging the impact of his miss on the team's performance and the disappointment it caused among fans, some of whom had placed bets on Napoli to win.

Napoli's official TikTok account added fuel to the fire, which posted a video ridiculing Osimhen's penalty miss. In the video, Osimhen is excitedly preparing for the penalty kick, only to send the ball wide, followed by the caption “pessi,” a term coined on social media to mock Lionel Messi whenever he misses a penalty.

The official Napoli Tik Tok account mocking Osi Maybe he leaves in Janpic.twitter.com/eHxqtVml4f — Chessy Hour® ☆☆ (@ChessyHour) September 26, 2023

The video, which has remained online for over a day despite the outrage, has triggered backlash from football fans, particularly Nigerians. Many fans found Napoli's official account's actions condescending and in poor taste. Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), have been flooded with criticism of the club's insensitivity in the wake of Osimhen's missed opportunity.

As Napoli continues to grapple with a challenging season, it remains to be seen how the club will address the controversy surrounding the TikTok video. What is certain, however, is that the Napoli faithful expect more respect and support for their players during times of struggle rather than mockery from their official channels.