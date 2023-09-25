Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be slapped with a fine after a recent substitution outburst during a Serie A match against Bologna, reported by GOAL.

Osimhen, who played a key role in Napoli's Serie A title-winning campaign last season, found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. He had an opportunity to secure all three points for Napoli when he stepped up to take a penalty during the 0-0 draw against Bologna but unfortunately missed.

His frustration further escalated when head coach Rudi Garcia decided to substitute him with just four minutes remaining in the match. Osimhen voiced his discontent and was seen expressing his displeasure towards Garcia, arguing that Napoli should have deployed two strikers in their late push for a victory.

While the details of the exchange between Osimhen and Garcia remain undisclosed, club captain Giovanni di Lorenzo has been tasked with addressing Osimhen's behavior. Additionally, reports from Il Mattino suggest that Napoli is considering imposing a fine on Osimhen as a consequence of his touchline outburst.

Napoli is determined to maintain a disciplined and respectful environment where players adhere to the decisions made by the coaching staff, including head coach Garcia. This message is being conveyed to Osimhen through discussions with Di Lorenzo.

Both Victor Osimhen and Garcia are expected to meet at the club's training ground on Monday to address the incident and attempt to find common ground moving forward.

Napoli's swift action highlights their commitment to maintaining a unified and professional atmosphere within the team. As they continue to compete in Serie A and other competitions, maintaining discipline and team harmony remains a top priority for the club.