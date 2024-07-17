The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Brickyard 400 prediction and pick.

After a three-year hiatus, NASCAR returns to the 2.5-mile oval of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For the last three years, the Brickyard 200 has run on a combined road course, that used part of the oval, but also a road course in the infield for a 200-mile race. Now, NASCAR returns to the oval. The track is known as the Brickyard due to its stripe of bricks still around from the original track. The track has four identical 9.2-degree banking turns with nearly identical front and back straightaways. The last time this race was run, Kevin Harvick won his second straight Brickyard 400.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Indianapolis Odds

Denny Hamlin: +490

Kyle Larson: +700

Brad Keselowski: +1000

Ryan Blaney: +1000

Chase Elliott: +1100

Martin Truex Jr.: +1200

William Byron: +1300

Christopher Bell: +1300

Tyler Reddick: +1300

Joey Logano: +1600

Ty Gibbs: +1800

Chris Buescher: +2200

Alex Bowman: +3400

Kyle Busch: +3400

Bubba Wallace: +3400

Ross Chastain: +2700

Austin Cindric: +5000

Josh Berry: +5000

Daniel Suarez: +6500

Erik Jones: +7000

Jimmie Johnson: +24000

How to Watch Cup Series at Indianapolis

TV: NBC

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Indianapolis

Denny Hamlin has found himself on top of the odds board often this year. HE has had a fairly solid record here are Indianapolis. Last time, in 2020, he did struggle though. He was sixth after the first stage, and then third after the second, but an accident ended his day and he would finish 28th. Still, he has finished sixth or better in six of the last nine times he has raced here. Further, the most similar track on the current circuit is Pocono, which was raced just last week. In that race, Hamlin started fourth, would lead 31 laps, and finish second.

Kyle Larson has not had a lot of success here at this track as of late. In his first three races, from 2014 through 2016, he finished in the top ten each time, with a best finish of fifth. In the last three, he has finished 14th or worse and did not complete two of the races. Larson also struggled last week at Pocono. He started 12th and would not lead any laps, finishing 13th. Still, he does have some success at tracks like these. He finished inside the top ten three times in the last five races at Pocono. Larson has yet to capture a win on a 2.5-mile track, but this is a week he could do it.

Brad Keselowski is coming in off a seventh-place finish last week. He led 20 laps in the race, after starting 14th. Keselowski has also been good on this track in the past. In 2017, he led 23 laps and would finish second. Then, in 2018, he led just nine laps, but it was a trip to victory lane in that race. In 2019, he fell victim to an accident and finished 38th, but he would rebound in 2020 having a fourth-place finish. Keselowski has won both at Indianapolis and at Pocono, showing he can handle the 2.5-mile track.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Indianapolis

Tyler Reddick has raced on this track just once. He was a part of the July 202 race, starting 13th and finishing eighth. Still, he is coming off a solid performance last week. He started seventh and would finish sixth. It was his fourth straight top ten at Pocono, while he also has two runner-up performances.

Joey Logano is coming off of one of his best weeks at Pocono. Last week Logano started tenth, led three laps and would finish fifth. It was his best finish at Pocono since getting fifth in 2016. Logano has also been fairly solid at this track. He has finished tenth or better in seven of the last eight races. Further, he has led laps in six of the last eight races here. He does not have a win, but did finish second in both 2019 and 2015.

Jimmie Johnson is no longer a full-time driver. HE did race in the Coca-Cola 600 in May. In that race, Johnson would finish 29th. Johnson will be driving a NextGen car, which has not been great for him. His best finish in one of those cards is 28th, both coming in 2024, one at the Daytona 500 and one at Dover. Still, Johnson has a storied career at this track. He has won the race three times, been a runner-up once, and has a third palce finish. His last three runs did not go well though. In both 2017 and 2019, he was involved in an accident that ended his day. Regardless, if a deep longshot is desired, there are much worse options than taking Jimmie Johnson.

Cup Series at Indianapolis Prediction & Pick

There will be plenty of intrigue for this race. First, NASCAR has not been on this track since 2020. Second, this is the second straight 2.5-mile track NASCAR has run on. Finally, Jimmie Johnson is back behind the wheel of a car. Johnson will most likely not be a factor, but Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano both should be. They are both racing well and should have a solid weekend.

Cup Series at Indianapolis Prediction & Pick: Denny Hamlin Top 3 (+130), Joey Logano Top 5 (+200)