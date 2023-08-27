Bubba Wallace may have failed to win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Dayton on Saturday, but what he did during the race was enough for him to secure the final playoff spot in the NASCAR Cup series.

Wallace entered the weekend race fighting for the last playoff spot in the competition. While it was Chris Buescher who ultimately ended up victorious, Wallace's 12th-place finish allowed him to secure the playoff berth via points. He was able to hold off both Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez for the spot.

After the race, Wallace was naturally proud and ecstatic to have finally reached the milestone in his career. While talking about the feat, Wallace reflected on all the “trials and tribulations” that he has faced, but despite all that, he and his 23XI Racing team didn't back down. Eventually, it all pays off for them.

“That was the most stressed, but also the most locked in that I have ever been. Knowing this race is mostly out of your control, I just try to focus on doing the things I could do,” Wallace shared.

“Proud to be locked in the playoffs. This is special for our team. We've gone through a lot of trials and tribulations, but just so proud of the effort we put in. No matter how much we set ourselves back, we know that we have a kickass group and we can bounce back from anything.”

Wallace with @23XIRacing: 2021: first career win 2022: second career win, first career pole, most career top 5’s, most career top 10’s 2023 (so far): most career laps led, FIRST CAREER PLAYOFF APPEARANCE@BubbaWallace’s SEASON IS JUST GETTING STARTED pic.twitter.com/n5E4x4O3Gc — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) August 27, 2023

Bubba Wallace joins William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick in the NASCAR Cup series playoff field.

With the 29-year-old securing a playoff spot, he now heads to Darlington for the start of the competition at the Cook Out Southern 500.