It is throwback weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Goodyear 400 prediction and pick.

This weekend, cars at the Darlington Raceway will be enjoying a throwback weekend. They will have paint themes that are retro to celebrate NASCAR history. The raceway is known as both the “Lady in Black,” and “the Track Too Tough to Tame.” The egg-shaped design with oval ends that have different configurations at each end of the track. It is one of the most physically demanding curses on the circuit, with tight turns, and 293 laps on the 1.366-mile track. This results in the famous “Darlington Stripe,” on the walls coming out of turns.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Kyle Larson: +500

Tyler Reddick: +650

Ryan Blaney: +700

Denny Hamlin: +750

William Byron: +900

Christopher Bell: +1200

Chase Briscoe: +1600

Bubba Wallace: +1700

Joey Logano: +1900

Chase Elliott: +2100

Ross Chastain: +2200

Kyle Busch: +2200

Chris Buescher: +2600

Brad Keselowski: +2900

Alex Bowman: +3100

Josh Berry: +3500

Austin Cindric: +4900

Erik Jones: +5000

Ty Gibbs: +5000

Ryan Preece: +5500

Carson Hocevar: +5500

Noah Gragson: +7000

AJ Allmendinger: +7000

Daniel Suarez: +10000

How to Watch Cup Series at Darlington

TV: FS1

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Darlington

Kyle Larson comes in as the favorite in this race. Still, this is a hit-and-miss track for Larson. Last year, in the spring race last year, he was running well, leading 15 laps, and was in first after the first stage, but an accident would cause him to finish 34th. He did get fourth in the fall race after leading 263 laps. Further, Larson won the fall race at this track in 2023. Still, after three straight runner-up finishes. He has been outside the top ten in four of his last six here but did have that win.

Like Larson, Tyler Reddick has been hit-and-miss here. Unlike Larson, Reddick does not have a win here. Last year, he led 174 laps in the spring race but would finish 32nd. He led a lap in the fall as well but would finish tenth. Still, in his last six races, he has two runner-up finishes, a third-place finish, finished in the top ten of a stage in every race, and led laps in four of the six races.

William Byron has had a fair amount of success here, but is not immune to the accidents of Darlington. In his last nine races here, he has been inside the top eight in six of them. He won this race in the spring of 2023 and then would finish fourth in the fall of that year. Last spring, he led laps and would finish sixth. He also led laps in the fall of last year but would finish 30th due to an accident.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Darlington

Joey Logano is further down the odds board but does have a win here. He won the spring race here in 2022 after leading 107 laps. He would lead another 64 laps in the fall race and finish fourth. Still, the next three races here, he would finish outside the top ten in each of them. That was until the fall race last year. After starting 23rd, Logan moved his way up and would finis the race in eighth.

Chase Briscoe also has a win here. In his first six starts at the track, he never finished better than 11th. Then, in the spring race last year, he would start 13th and move all the way up to fifth by the end of the race. In the fall race, he would start third, lead 29 laps, and win the race. Briscoe has avoided accidents well here, and in the last two races, shown he can use accidents to his advantage.

Erik Jones is well down the board, but anyone with a win here deserves consideration. He won the race back in the fall of 2019 and won it again in the fall of 2022. Since then, he has just one top-ten finish. Still, he has gone back to using a Toyota. In his first six races here using a Toyota, he finished inside the top ten every time and won the race once.

Cup Series at Darlington Prediction & Pick

Darlington is one of the most unpredictable tracks. Picking a winner is extremely difficult. There are too many factors. Typically playing a longshot at Darlington gives the best return on investment. Still, there a plenty of solid plays to make for this race. People with good records of avoiding accidents and racing well on this style of track should be targets, and that is what we have here.

Cup Series at Darlington Prediction & Pick: William Byron Top 5 (+105), Chase Briscoe Top 5 (+280)