The NASCAR Cup series moves to Phoenix for the Shriners Children's 500. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix prediction and pick.

Last week, it was Christopher Bell taking the win at COTA, edging out William Byron and Tyler Reddick on the road course. It was the second straight win for Bell, who also won the Ambetter Health 400. Further, it was the second time this year for both Byron and Reddick finishing in the top three. Christopher Bell is the defending champion of this race. The Phoenix track is a one-mile, low-banking tri-oval. This is a short flat track, similar to Richmond and New Hampshire.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Phoenix Odds

Christopher Bell: +500

Ryan Blaney: +550

Kyle Larson: +850

Chase Elliott: +1000

William Byron: +1000

Denny Hamlin: +1100

Joey Logano: +1200

Chase Briscoe: +1300

Ross Chastain: +1500

Tyler Reddick: +1500

Chris Buescher: +2200

Ty Gibbs: +2800

Kyle Busch: +2800

Josh Berry: +3200

Brad Keselowski: +3700

Bubba Wallace: +5500

Alex Bowman: +5500

Austin Cindric: +6500

Daniel Suarez: +7500

Carson Hocevar: +10000

How to Watch Cup Series at Phoenix

TV: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

Time: FS1

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Phoenix

Christopher Bell has not only won two straight races, but is the defending champion at this race. Last year he started 13th, would lead 50 laps, and take the win. In the fall race last year, he started seventh, and would lead 143 laps, but would finish in fifth. Still, it was the fourth time in the last five races here that Bell has finished inside the top ten. The only miss was the fall race in 2023, where he fell victim to an accident, but has been running in the top ten. Further, Bell has six top ten finishes in ten starts here.

Ryan Blaney does not have a win at the track, but has been amazing on this track. Since the spring race of 2019, Blaney has been inside the top ten in all but one race. The one race was in the spring 2020 race, when he was in an accident and finished 37th. Further, in those 12 races, he has finished inside the top five, nine times. Blaney finished fifth in the spring race last year, and second in the fall. It was the fourth time in five races at this track he was the runner up.

William Byron does have a win here, and has also been solid on this track. He has been in the top ten to finish a stage in each of the last nine races, and the last 17 stages overall. Further, he has led laps in four of the last six races here. Byron won this race in the spring of 2023 after leading 64 laps. He would lead 95 laps in the fall of that year and finish fourth. Last spring, it was an 18th place finish, but in the fall, it was 19 more led laps and a third place finish at Phoenix.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Phoenix

Ross Chastain has not won this specific race, but does have a win at Phoenix, and it was a dominating win at that. In the fall race of 2023, he would lead 157 laps, and win the race after starting eighth. Further, he was sixth in the spring race last year, and was second in the spring race of 2022. Chastain has been in the top ten in four of the last six races here, but did finish 19th his last time on this track.

Chris Buescher used to have trouble on this track. In 15 races from his first attempt here in the spring of 2016, through the spring race in 2023, Beuscher finished in the top ten once. That was a tenth place finish in the spring of 2022. He also led just two total laps, and never finishes in the top ten of a stage. In his last three races, he has a runner-up last year in the spring race, a fifth place, and a ninth place finish. Buescher seems to have figured out how to race this track, and could make some noise in this one.

Cup Series at Phoenix Prediction & Pick

The odds in this Cup Series race at Phoenix heavily favor two drivers. Winning three races in a row is extremely hard. Since 1972, it has been done 28 total times. The last two times were both in 2021, and both Kyle Larson on his way to winning the title that year. Further, it would be asking Bell to not only win three in a row, but two years in a row at this specific race. He should have a solid finish, but will not be winning. Ryan Blaney has been dominant at this track, and done everything but win the race. His drought ends here.

Cup Series at Phoenix Prediction & Pick: Ryan Blaney Winner (+550)