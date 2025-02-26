ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Austin Texas and Circuit of the Americas for a road race. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with an EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas prediction and pick.

After back-to-back races at superspeedways, NASCAR moved to Austin, Texas to Circuit of the Americas. This race at COTA has 20 different turns, including gentle curves and tight, hair-pin style turns. It has multiple elevation changes and is a bumpy track overall. It is a 3.426-mile long track, with just two main straightaways as well. Last year, William Byron won the race, edging out Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs to take the win.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas Odds

Shane Van Gisbergen: +550

Tyler Reddick: +800

Connor Zilisch: +800

William Byron: +1000

Christopher Bell: +1000

Kyle Larson: +11100

Chase Elliott: +1300

Ross Chastain: +1400

AJ Allmendinger: +1400

Ty Gibbs: +1700

Alex Bowman: +2000

Chris Buescher: +2600

Kyle Busch: +3000

Chase Briscoe: +3200

Michael McDowell: +3500

Daniel Suarez: +3500

Austin Cindric: +3700

Joey Logano: +4800

Denny Hamlin: +5000

Ryan Blaney: +5000

Carson Hocevar: +8500

Cole Custer: +10000

How to Watch Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas

TV: Fox

Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access / Save $30)*

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas

Shane Van Gisbergen comes in as the favorite in this race. He has completed one race here at COTA, starting 12th and finishing 20th last year. Still, he has been solid on road courses. Last year in the two other road courses, he had strong finishes. At Watkins Glen, he started third, would lead a lap, and finish second. Then, at the Charlotte Roval, he started first, led 21 laps, and finished seventh.

Tyler Reddick has been great at COTA in his four starts here. In 2021 he started first, would be in third after the second stage, and finish ninth. He led two laps in 2022 and finished fifth. In 2023, Reddick started second, led 41 laps, finished the second stage first, and would win the race. Then, last year, he started third, would lead a lap, and then would finish fifth.

Connor Zilisch, the 18-year-old, sits third in odds to win this race. This will be his first Cup Series race, after two races at the Xfinity Series this year. Still, there is a reason he is higher up the board. First, last year in the Xfinity Series, he won at Watkins Glen, a similar track style to what we have here. He also won at Watkins Glen in the ARCA Menards Series last year and was second in 2023. Further, he finished fourth at COTA in the Craftsman Truck Series last year. Zilisch is great on road courses, so this should be a solid first start at the Cup Series level.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas

William Byron sits as the first driver with odds at +1000 or longer. He has been successful here though. Last year, he started first, would finish the first stage in seventh, and then in eighth in the second stage. Byron would lead 42 laps and win the race. This was his second straight quality race here. In 2023, he led 28 laps after starting first and would finish fifth. Further, he was 11th in 2021 and 12th in 2022.

Ty Gibbs has made two starts here and has been solid. In his first race, he started 17th and would finish ninth. Last year, he started second and would finish the first stage in eighth. Further, he was able to lead a lap on his way to a third-place finish. Gibbs has been solid on road courses, and if a few things go his way, he could get the win.

Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas Prediction & Pick

The odds at this Cup Series race the Circuit of the Americas favor road course experts. Since Shane Van Gisbergen won his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago, two trends have happened. First, Van Gisberben has not had much help on tracks from other drivers. Second, new drivers have not gotten much help in general. This should be an issue for two of the three favorites in this race. While Connor Zilisch is a great racer, asking an 18-year-old to win at the top level of stock car racing is difficult. Further, in the four races here, there have been four different winners. At some point, that trend will break. Still, William Byron will not be going back-to-back but will be in contention, along with Ty Gibbs. Regardless, the winner of this race will be Tyler Reddick.

Cup Series at Circuit of the Americas Prediction & Pick: Tyler Reddick Winner (+800), Ty Gibbs top 10 (-170)