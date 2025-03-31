NASCAR Driver and Jordan Brand athlete Denny Hamlin just took home the checkered flag at Martinsville for the first time in 10 years during his win at the Cook Out 400. Snapping a 19-race winless streak, Hamlin was able to grab the win in his home state of Virginia, where he's won six times in the past. He absolutely smoked the competition while wearing some exclusive Air Jordan 1 racing boots in the process.

Signed to Jordan Brand on an apparel deal since 2011, Hamlin is one of the few drivers in history and the first of his kind to rock the Jumpman on the race track. Michael Jordan has been a fan of racing for quite some time now and in 2021, Hamlin and the G.O.A.T. partnered to create 23XI Racing.

Always sporting heat on his feet when heading into races, Denny Hamlin showed off his latest Air Jordan fireproof racing boots, inspired by the recently release Air Jordan 1 UNC. While the boots couldn't make him jump higher, they certainly made him look fast during his win at Martinsville.

Denny Hamlin's Air Jordan 1 “UNC” racing boot

Denny Hamlin shares his new fireproof “UNC” Air Jordan 1 racing boots 🏁 pic.twitter.com/1dKW8QT98z — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Consistently excellent. This is @dennyhamlin‘s 19th season with a win. pic.twitter.com/v3nUJNjhto — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Jordan racing boots are done in the style of the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette with the classic White/University Blue scheme of the UNC pairs. Replacing the typical Nike Swoosh with a giant Jordan Jumpman, the boots go as far as to feature the Nike wings logo along the ankle collar. The boots are fire-retardant and can withstand over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit if caught in a fire. Not only do the shoes protect the most integral part of a race car driver (their feet) but Jordan Brand also has Denny Hamlin looking great while winning races at the same time.