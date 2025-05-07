ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the tri-oval of Kansas Speedway for the AdventHealth 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series Odds Series at Kansas, AdventHealth 400 prediction and pick.

This is a 1.5-mile, intermediate track in a tri-oval shape. It has the most similarity to the Las Vegas track and is much like a smaller version of the Michigan track. Last year, it was Kyle Larson who won the race, followed by Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin would round out the top five.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Kansas Odds

Kyle Larson: +400

Ryan Blaney: +650

Denny Hamlin: +800

Tyler Reddick: +800

William Byron: +850

Christopher Bell: +1200

Joey Logano: +1800

Chase Elliott: +2000

Ross Chastain: +2000

Alex Bowman: +2200

Bubba Wallace: +2200

Chris Buescher: +2500

Ty Gibbs: +2500

Josh Berry: +3000

Chase Briscoe: +3000

Kyle Busch: +3000

Brad Keselowski: +3500

Austin Cindric: +4000

Carson Hocevar: +4000

Ryan Preece: +6000

Michael McDowell: +8000

Daniel Suarez: +10000

How to Watch Cup Series at Kansas

TV: FS1

Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access / Save $30)*

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Kansas

Kyle Larson comes in as the favorite and is the defending champion at the AdventHealth 400. He has been solid here as of late. Larson has led laps in eight of the last nine races, while also finishing in the top ten in nine of the last 12 races here. Larson won here in the fall of 2021 and would win here in the spring race of 2024. Further, he was the runner-up here in the spring race of 2022 and 2023. Larson has finished in the top ten in six of the last seven spring races here as well.

Ryan Blaney does not have a win at this track, but has had some solid finishes here. In his first eight races here, he finished inside the top seven in five of the eight races. Further, he finished fourth in the fall race last year. Still, he has been outside the top ten in six of the last eight races on this track and has led laps in just three of the last eight races.

Denny Hamlin has been great at this track. He has back-to-back wins in the fall race of 2019 and the spring of 2020. He would then finish outside the top ten in back-to-back races, but has been great since. In his last seven races here, he has been inside the top ten in all seven, while sitting inside the top five in six of the seven races. He won the spring race in 2023 and would finish second in the fall that year. Last year, he finished fifth in the spring and eighth in the fall, but he has led laps in each of the last four races here.

William Byron also does not have a win here, but has been close. In his last 11 races here, he has led laps in eight of them, while finishing inside the top ten in eight of them as well. His best finish here came last fall when he started sixth, won the first stage, led 24 laps, and finished second. He also has a third-place finish and two sixth-place finishes.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Kansas

Christopher Bell has not won at this track, but he has also been great. In his last seven races here, he has finished inside the top ten in seven of the eight races. The only race he did not finish in the top ten was in the spring of 2023, where he was in an accident and finished 36th. Still, he led three laps in that race. He has led laps in each of the last six races here. Bell started on the pole in each of the last three races here, finishing eighth in the fall of 2023, sixth in the spring of 2024, and seventh in the fall of 2024.

Ross Chastain is the most recent champion at this track, winning here last fall. He led 52 laps after starting 20th. It was the fourth time in the last six races he has led laps here, and the fourth time in the last six races he has finished inside the top seven. Still, in the spring race last year, he started second, led 53 laps, but finished 19th.

Cup Series at Kansas Prediction & Pick

Kansas is a stereotypical 1.5-mile track. Drivers who can take the lead can control the running of the race with the use of clean air. Still, taking the lead here is difficult. That is why drivers who have finished inside the top ten consistently finish inside the top ten each time here. With that, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin have been the most consistent here. Still, Larson is racing well, and he gets the win here.

Cup Series at Kansas Prediction & Pick: Larson Winner (+400)