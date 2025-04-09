Early in April, a feud was brought to light between former NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. It was a legal battle over the use of a specific No. 8. However, it was quickly dissolved and now Earnhardt finally opens up about what transpired.

The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner revealed that he learned Jackson was contesting one of his trademarks for the No. 8. During the latest episode of the “Dale Jr. Download“ Dale Earnhardt Jr. claims that he first believed it was for the version of the No. 8 for his Budweiser sponsored car. Instead, it was for the JR Motorsports font. Once he knew that, Earnhardt says he and the Ravens quarterback settled the situation relatively easily.

“I learned on social media about the same time as everybody else did that Lamar was contesting our trademark application,” Earnhardt said. “He wasn't suing me. He's just contesting it. When I learned about it, I thought for sure it was over the Bud 8. But when I dug into it, I learned that it was that JR Motorsports font. And we weren't ever gonna use that again. Ever. So yeah it's not an issue. It's a non-issue. I didn't wanna see this get nasty for no reason.”

The dispute was settled almost as quickly as it arose. Lamar Jackson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. reached an understanding on April 5. The dispute was first reported on April 4. So, the situation is under the bridge and the two athletes will carry on with their lives.

Since retiring from NASCAR, Earnhardt has remained busy. Not only does he host his own podcast, but he also serves as an analyst for Amazon and TNT for NASCAR events. Additionally, he still dabbles in racing, occasionally competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, Jackson is entering his eighth season in the NFL. The tw0-time MVP winner has yet to win a Super Bowl but that goal still remains a possibility in the coming season. He finished the 2024-25 campaign with 4,172 passing yards, 45 total touchdowns (41 passing), and just four interceptions while throwing an impressive 66.7% completion percentage.