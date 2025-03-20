ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami for the Straight Talk Wireless 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami prediction and pick.

Last week, Josh Berry took home the win at Las Vegas. Now, NASCAR heads to Miami. The 1.5-mile track will host this event. It will be 267 laps to cover the race, on the simple oval configuration. It is a banked oval with 18-20 degree variable turns, and a three-degree front stretch. The last three seasons, this race has been in the fall, and part of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It moves back to the Spring for the first time since 2021.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Miami Odds

Kyle Larson: +450

Tyler Reddick: +600

Ryan Blaney: +600

William Byron: +850

Christopher Bell: +1100

Chase Elliott: +1300

Denny Hamlin: +1300

Ross Chastain: +1900

Joey Logano: +1900

Kyle Busch: +2200

Alex Bowman: +3000

Chase Brisco: +3000

Josh Berry: +3100

Brad Keselowski: +4800

Austin Cindric: +4800

Carson Hocevar: +4800

Chris Buescher: +4800

Bubba Wallace: +4800

Daniel Suarez: +5500

Ty Gibbs: +5500

AJ Allmendinger: +6500

Ryan Preece: +700

How to Watch Cup Series at Miami

TV: FS1

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Miami

Kyle Larson comes in as the favorite in this race. Still, his last two races here have not been great. In the 2023 race, he was in an accident after leading 96 laps and would finish 34th. In 2024, he would lead just one lap after starting second and would finish 13th. Still, He has had some solid races here. In the 2022 race, Larson started fifth and would lead 199 laps, finishing first. Larson has lead laps in seven of the last nine races here and has top-five finishes in five of the last nine races here.

Tyler Reddick has been solid here in his five races. Reddick has been in the top five in four of his five races at the track. The only time he was not in the top five was in 2022 when he was in an accident. Last time on this track, Reddick started first, led 97 laps, and finished first. He was third in 2023 as well. Further, Reddick started 35th back in 2021 and would finish second.

Ryan Blaney has been great on this track recently. Blaney has been the runner-up in each of the last two races on this track while leading laps in both of them. He did not do as well in the 2022 or 2021 races, finishing outside to top ten in each of them, but having stage finishes in the top ten. Still, in 2020, he would finish third after starting 11th.

Like Blaney, William Bryon has been great here as of late. In the last five races, he has been in the top ten in all ten stages. Further, he has led laps in four of the last five races and also finished in the top ten in four of the last five races. His worst finish in his last five races here was a 12th-place finish. Further, Byron was the race back in 2021, the last time this was a spring race.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Miami

Christopher Bell has won three times already this year and has also been solid on this track. Back in 2020, he started 36th and would finish eighth. The next two races he would finish outside the top ten, even with a great starting position, both times being inside the top three to start. Still, in the last two races, he has been great. In 2023 he started 13th, would lead 26 laps, and would win the race. Last year, he started third, led three laps, and finished fourth.

AJ Allmendinger is well down the odds board in this one. Still, he has had some solid finishes. In the last three races here, he has been inside the top ten in each of them. Further, he started outside the top ten in each of them. His best starting position was tenth, and he would move up to third in that race. If Allmendinger could qualify well, he would come away with a nice finish.

Cup Series at Miami Prediction & Pick

Tyler Reddick is the defending champion on this track and has generally raced well here. Reddick is having an up-and-down year overall. He was second at Dayton and third at COTA but has been 19th or worse in the other races. Kyle Larson is the heavy favorite in terms of odds in this NASCAR Cup Series race at Miami but has struggled as of late on this track. He will also be racing in all three NASCAR-sponsored races this weekend. The best play is on someone who has been solid here as of late, and racing well this year. That is William Byron

Cup Series at Miami Prediction & Pick: William Byron Winner (+850)