The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville and a short track event for the Cook Out 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odd series with a Cook Out 400 at Martinsville prediction and pick.

Last week at Homestead-Miami, it was Kyle Larson who won the race, his first win of the year. He is a favorite this week at Martinsville. This track has two 800-foot straight away, with short turns on the oval-shaped asphalt track. The track is just .526 miles long and is called a paper-clip style track due to the length against the quick turns that are just 11 degrees. Overall, Martinsville is a unique track, but there are very small similarities to New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro, and Richmond.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Martinsville Odds

Ryan Blaney: +450

Kyle Larson: +500

Denny Hamlin: +750

Chase Elliott: +750

William Byron: +800

Christopher Bell: +1000

Joey Logano: +1000

Chase Briscoe: +1400

Alex Bowman: +2200

Ross Chastain: +2800

Bubba Wallace: +3000

Tyler Reddick: +3000

Josh Berry: +3000

Ryan Preece: +3000

Kyle Busch: +3100

Austin Cindric: +3500

Brad Keselowski: +3500

Chris Buescher: +4000

Ty Gibbs: +5000

Noah Gragson: +6000

Carson Hocevar: +8000

Daniel Suarez: +8000

How to Watch Cup Series at Martinsville

TV: FS1

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Martinsville

Ryan Blaney comes in as the favorite and for good reason, he has been dominant on this track. Since 2019, in 12 races, he has finished outside the top ten just twice. Both of those races were in 2011, and both of them finishing in 11th. Further, he has been the runner-up here twice, finishing second in both races here in 2020. Further, Blaney has won two of the last three races here. He won the fall race of 2023 after leading 145 laps, and then would in the fall race last year after leading 32 laps. Last spring, he finished fifth.

Kyle Larson has also been great here. He has been inside the top six in each of the last five races here. Further, he has led laps in four of the last five races here and finished in the top ten in eight of the last ten stage finishes at Martinsville. Larson won this race in the spring of 2023, after being the runner-up in the fall of 2022. Last year, Larson started first in the spring race, led 86 laps, and finished second. In the fall race, he would start ninth, lead 71 laps, and finish third.

Chase Elliott also had a win here. He won the race here in the fall of 2020, after leading 236 laps. Still, while he has had solid races here since then, he has not been getting great results. In his last eight races, he has led laps in six of them, including leading over 150 laps in three of them, and 129 in another one. Still from the fall of 2021, through the fall of 2023, in five races, he finished tenth or worse. Last year, he got back on track. In the spring, Elliott would finish third, and then in the fall, he led 129 laps and finished second.

William Byron has two wins here in the last six races, both of them being in the spring race. Byron won in the 2022 spring race after leading 212 laps. He would then win the spring race last year, after leading 88 laps In the fall race last year, he led 51 laps but took sixth. In his last eight races here, he has been inside the top seven in six of them.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Martinsville

Joey Logano has been inside the top ten in 13 of his last 14 races at this track. Still, he has just one win here. That one win was in 2018 after he led 309 laps in the fall race to win it. Still, he has been in positions to win in nearly every race since. Last year, in the spring, he led 84 laps but would finish sixth. Then in the fall race, he would start 12th and finish tenth.

Chase Briscoe has not won here but has strong finishes. Last year was not great, finishing tenth and 15th in the two races, but in 2023, he finished fifth and forth, while also leading 109 laps in the spring race. Further, he finished ninth in both races here in 2022 and led laps in the fall race. Briscoe normally gets a goos starting position, so if he can hold onto that, he will make noise here.

Cup Series at Martinsville Prediction & Pick

Repeat winners are fairly common at Martinsville. This is a short track, that is fast and flat. It takes a lot of skill to get to the lead, and then ward off others to finish it. Still, drivers that have mastered that do well here. Kyle Larson is racing well, and he will hold off challengers in this one.

Cup Series at Martinsville Prediction & Pick: Kyle Larson Winner (+500)