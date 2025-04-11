ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Bristol for the Food City 500. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Food City 500 at Bristol prediction and pick.

NASCAR moves from Darlington, with Denny Hamlin winning the race to Bristol this week. This is one of the shorter tracks here at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The track is just .533 miles long, with four to nine-degree banked straight away, and between 24 and 30-degree turns. It is also the only track left on the circuit to utilize two pit row lanes, instead of one.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Bristol Odds

Kyle Larson: +490

Denny Hamlin: +490

Christopher Bell: +600

Ryan Blaney: +750

Chase Elliott: +900

William Byron: +1200

Chase Briscoe: +1800

Ty Gibbs: +2200

Brad Keselowski: +2800

Ross Chastain: +2800

Kyle Busch: +2800

Joey Logano: +2800

Josh Berry: +3200

Chris Buescher: +3200

Tyler Reddick: +3300

Bubba Wallace: +3400

Alex Bowman: +4400

Ryan Preece: +4400

Austin Cindric: +8500

Noah Gragson: +11000

Carson Hocevar: +11000

Michael McDowell: +11000

How to Watch Cup Series at Bristol

TV: FS1

Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Bristol

Kyle Larson has been dominant on this track. In the fall race last year, he would lead 462 laps and win the race after starting second. Since the spring of 2017, in 11 races, he has finished outside the top ten just once. Furthermore, he has two wins and three runner-up finishes. Larson has led laps in ten of the last 11 races here and finished in the top five of a stage in ten of the previous 11 races as well.

Denny Hamlin has won two of the last three races on this track. In the fall race of 2023, he would lead 142 laps and win the race, and then in the spring of last year, he would lead 163 laps and win the race. Last fall, he did not lead laps but did finish fourth. Since 2019, he has won at this track three times, while finishing inside the top ten eight times.

Christopher Bell has not won here but has had some solid finishes. He has finished in the top eight of both stages in each of the last five races here. Further, he has finished in the top ten in each of the last four. His best finish is the fall race of 2023, where he would finish third. Furthermore, Bell has led laps in three of the last four races here.

Chase Elliott does have a win here, but it was the all-star race in 2020. Since then, he has been inside the top eight in five of the six races. In the fall race, he was the runner-up after starting tenth. Since 2018, he has led laps in eight of the 11 races here, with two runner-up finishes and one third-place finish.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Bristol

It has been a while since Kyle Busch has one here, but there is experience. His last five races here have been rough, sitting 20th or worse in all of them. Still, in 2020, he would finish second in the all-star race, plus has another runner-up and a fourth-placed finish. Further, he has three wins here since 2017, plus a win here in 2011. He has led over 100 laps here ten times in his career. Overall, Busch has won at this track eight times.

Since moving to RFK Racing, Chris Buescher has been much better here. In the four races since moving to RFK at this track, Buecher has a win, a top five, a top ten, and a 14th-place finish. He has led laps in three of the four races, as well as finished a stage in point-producing positions in three of the four races. Last spring, he led 17 laps after starting 34th but would finish seventh.

Cup Series at Bristol Prediction & Pick

This is a very difficult track to race on. It is a short track, which takes someone who can handle a short track and the intricacies of passing at the correct time. With just seconds to make the move on the straightaway before setting up a pass on the turn, it is a hard beast to handle. This results in recent winners being the ones who can lead the most laps. Getting into a position to win is the key here. No one has done that better than Kyle Larson. Larson has led laps in ten of the last 11 races here. Further, when Larson has the lead late, he is nearly impossible to pass. The ability to lead the track will be the difference here.

Cup Series at Bristol Prediction & Pick: Kyle Larson winner (+490)