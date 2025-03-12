ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas prediction and pick.

Last week, Christopher Bell won his third straight race, winning at Phoenix. Now, NASCAR heads to Las Vegas. The track in Vegas is a 1.5-mile tri-oval track, with 20 degrees of banking on the turns, and nine degrees on the front and back stretches. This is the most traditional style of NASCAR tracks in the 1.5-mile intermediate track style, similar to tracks such as the ones in Michigan, Texas, and Charlotte.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Las Vegas Odds

Kyle Larson: +400

Christopher Bell: +600

Tyler Reddick: +650

William Byron: +750

Denny Hamlin: +1100

Joey Logano: +1500

Kyle Busch: +1800

Ryan Blaney: +1800

Chase Elliott: +2000

Chase Briscoe: +2500

Ross Chastain: +2500

Alex Bowman: +2800

Bubba Wallace: +3300

Ty Gibbs: +3300

Brad Keselowski: +3700

Chris Buescher: +4500

Daniel Suarez: +4500

Carson Hocevar: +7500

Austin Cindric: +7500

How to Watch Cup Series at Las Vegas

TV: FS1

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Las Vegas

Kyle Larson is the heavy favorite in this race, and for good reason. In his last 14 races here, he has finished in the top ten 11 times. Further, he has three wins here, and four runner up finishes. One of those wins was in the spring race of 2024. In that race, Larson started second, would win both stages, and lead 181 laps on his way to the victory. He also won the fall race of 2023 while finishing second in the spring race. In his last four spring races here, Larson has two wins and two runner-up finishes.

Christopher Bell has won three straight races coming into this race. Bell has not won here, but has had some solid finishes. In 2023, he would finish fifth in the spring race, and then would lead 61 laps and finish second in the fall race. Bell did struggle here last spring, finishing 33rd, but in the fall, he was great again. Bell would lead 155 laps and finish the race in second.

Tyler Reddick also does not have a win here, but was the runner up in the spring race last year. After starting 18th, he would be in second in each of the two stages, and finish second. In the fall race, Reddick led nine laps, and was in first after the first stage, but an accident would cause him to finish 35th. Still, Reddick has finished in the top eight in six of the last eight races here.

William Byron has been great here. He has been inside the top ten in each of his last four races here, and led laps in all four of them. In the spring race in 2023, Byron would win both stages, lead 176 laps, and win the race. Then, he would finish seventh in the fall. Last year, Byron would finish tenth in the spring race, but then finish fourth in the fall race.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Las Vegas

Joey Logano has been hit and miss at this track. Last year, he was great. In the spring race, he started first, led two laps and finished ninth. In the fall race, he started tenth, led six laps, and won the race. Logano struggled in 2023 here, having a 36th place and 12th place finish. Still, he won the race in the fall of 2022, and also won here in 2019 and 2020.

Ross Chastain does not have a win here, but has been wonderful in his last six races here. In his last six races at this track, Chastain has been inside the top seven in five of them. In 2022, he would lead over 60 laps in both races that year. That spring, he would finish in third, while he would finish in second in the fall race. Last year, Chastain started 20th in the spring race, but would end up leading two laps and finish fourth. In the fall race, Chastain started seventh and finished seventh.

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Prediction & Pick

The odds in this NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas clear favor a few drivers. Christopher Bell looks to become the first driver to win four races in a row since Jimmie Johnson in 2007. Still, he has not always been amazing at this track. Bell does have some solid finishes, but will not win this race. Kyle Larson is also a solid option, especially after his dominance here in the spring of last year. Still, the winner this week will be a past winner, but not Larson. William Byron already has a win this year, and gets a second here.

NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Prediction & Pick: William Byron Winner (+750)