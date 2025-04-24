ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NASCAR returns from their Easter break as they head to Talladega for the Jack Link's 500. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Jack Link's 500 at Talladega prediction and pick.

Talladega Superspeedway is one of the largest venues and tracks in the circuit. It comes in at 2.660 miles long, larger than the 2.50 miles of Daytona. It is the largest oval track, made in a similar style tri-oval style to Daytona. High speed is a major factor in this race, with speed that will exceed 200 miles per hour. Due to the unpredictability of major wrecks and other factors, odds are very similar between multiple drivers.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Talladega Odds

Ryan Blaney: +850

Brad Keselowski: +1000

Joey Logano: +1000

Kyle Busch: +1200

Austin Cindric: +1400

Chase Elliott: +1400

Kyle Larson: +1500

William Byron: +1600

Denny Hamlin: +1600

Chase Briscoe: +1800

Christopher Bell: +2000

Michael McDowell: +2000

Bubba Wallace: +2000

Tyler Reddick: +2200

Ross Chastain: +2500

Alex Bowman: +2500

Chris Buescher: +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +3000

Josh Berry: +2500

Ty Gibbs: +4000

Daniel Suarez: +4000

Todd Gilliand: +4400

Carson Hocevar: +4400

Erik Jones: +4800

Ryan Preece: +5000

How to Watch Cup Series at Talladega

TV: Fox

Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access / Save $30)*

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Talladega

Ryan Blaney comes in as the favorite in this race. Overall, he has been solid here, but last year was a rough go of things. Last year, he finished 20th in the spring race, and then would find an accident and finished 39th in the fall race. Still, he has won three times here since 2019, and has two runner-up finishes. Further, Blaney has led laps in each of the last six races here.

Brad Keselowski did have two solid finishes last year here at Talladega. He led laps in both races and finished second in both. Overall, Keselowski has been solid here. He won his first race on this track in April 2009 and has five more wins since then. Further, he has been the runner-up three times. Keselowski has not won here since the spring race of 2021, but in the last eight races, hae five top five finishes.

Chase Elliott has also won on this track. He won in the spring race of 2019 and would win again in the fall of 2022. Overall, Elliott has finished in the top five of a stage in each of the last six races and in the top ten of a stage in 13 of the last 14 races. Further, he has led laps in each of the last five races. Since winning in the fall of 2022, though, his best finish is a seventh place finish the the fall of 2023.

William Byron has not won here yet. Still, he has been solid overall. Since the fall of 202, he has been inside the top seven in six of the nine races. Last year, he would finish seventh in the spring race and then finish third in the fall race. Furthermore, Byron has led laps in nine of the last 11 races on this track.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Talladega

Christopher Bell has been hit and miss on this track. In the fall race of 2021, he led the most laps of his career on this track and finished fifth. Still, in both races in 2022, he would start on the pole and finish outside the top 15. Still, he had an eighth-place finish back in 2023, and in the fall race last year, he ran well. He finished sixth after starting 21st.

Alex Bowman has had some solid races here. His top race was in 2019 in the spring race, where he started ninth, led laps, and finished the race second. Furthermore, he was solid last year. In the spring race, Bowman started 12th, finished tenth after the first stage, and finished the race in fifth. Then, in the fall race, he would start 23rd, end up leading a lap, finish sixth after the first stage, but still finish 16th.

Cup Series at Talladega Prediction & Pick

Avoiding the “big one” is the key in this race. Still, some drivers can avoid it on the regular. Picking a winner is nearly impossible with how many variables are at play, but there are still plenty of quality drivers, with good odds, to make solid picks on. William Byron is one of the only racers near the top of the odds board that does not have a DNF in the last five races here. One of the others is Alex Bowman. Bowman has been solid on this track since the start of 2022 and should have another good showing here, along with Byron.

Cup Series at Talladega Prediction & Pick: Byron Top 5 (+200), Bowman Top 10 (-115)