The NASCAR Cup Series heads to “The Great American Speedway,” At Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odd series with a Wurth 400 at Texas prediction and pick.

NASCAR heads to Texas, with a 1.5-mile track, and after being repaved in 2017, as is a low-wear on tire style track. It is most similar to Las Vegas, while also holding some similarities to Charlotte and Kansas. Last year, it was Chase Elliott who took the checkered flag here, with Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Daniel Suarez rounding out the top five.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Texas Odds

Kyle Larson: +400

William Byron: +500

Tyler Reddick: +700

Ryan Blaney: +900

Denny Hamlin: +900

Christopher Bell: +1000

Bubba Wallace: +1600

Chase Briscoe: +1800

Chase Elliott: +1800

Joey Logano: +2000

Kyle Busch: +2200

Alex Bowman: +2500

Ross Chastain: +2500

Josh Berry: +2800

Ty Gibbs: +3000

Brad Keselowski: +3000

Chris Buescher: +3000

Daniel Suarez: +5000

Austin Cindric: +6000

Carson Hocevar: +6000

Noah Gragson: +8500

How to Watch Cup Series at Texas

TV: FS1

Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Texas

Kyle Larson comes in as the favorite in this race, but it has been a rough go since he won the race in 2021. In 2021, he started first, led 256 laps, and finished first. Still, in 2022, he would start ninth, lead 19 laps, and finish ninth. In 2023, he would start 11th, leading 99 laps, but finish 31st. Then last time out, he started first, led 77 laps, but finished 21st. He only has the one win here, but also has a runner-up and two fifth-place finishes.

William Byron has been great here. In his last four races on this track, he has been in the top seven in each of them. In 2021, he led 55 laps and finished second. Then, in 2022, he would lead 42 laps and finish in seventh. In the 2023 race, Byron started further back, starting 18th, but would lead six laps and win the race. Then, last year, he started sixth and would move up to finish third.

Like the other top contenders, Reddick also has a win here. Reddick has competed in six points producing raceds here, and has finished outside the top ten just twice. In 202, he would finish in second after start 24th. Further, after a ninth places finish in 2021, he would lead 70 laps in 2022 and win the race. Reddick struggled to a 25th place finish in 2023, but did lead 36 laps. He led 37 laps last year, and finished fourth.

Denny Hamlin has done plenty of winning here. He won both races here in 2010 and would win again in 2019. He has not won since then, but has had some solid finishes. Last year was a struggle as he led 37 laps, but would finish 30th. Still, in 2023, he started tenth and would finish fifth.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Texas

Joey Logano does have a win here, but it has been a while. Logano won at this track back in 2014. Still, he has had a few quality finishes since then. Last year, he led 14 laps and finished 11th. Also, in 2022, he led 15 laps and finished second. Further, Logano finished in the top four in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 at this track.

Brad Keselowski does not have a win here, but has been solid here in his last six races. Since 2020, he has been inside the top ten in all six races here. In the first race of 2020, he finished ninth, while finishing sixth in the fall. Further, he was fourth in 2021 and led 31 laps in 2022, finishing eighth. After a seventh-place finish in 2023, Keselowski was the runner-up last year after starting 22nd.

Daniel Suarez is well down the odds board, but should be looked at. He does not have a win here, but did finish third in both races here in 2019. Further, he has been inside the top ten in three of the last four races here. That includes an eighth-place finish in 2023 and fifth last year.

Cup Series at Texas Prediction & Pick

This 1.5-mile track is one of the most straightforward tracks on the circuit. It does not have any major features that make it unique. It just requires pure racing skill and great pit stops. The odds in this NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas confirm that. Kyle Larson is the best in this category. Still, Larson has not done great here as of late, with two finishes outside the top 20. Still, William Byron has been racing great this year. He already has a win and five top-five finishes. With his history on this track, it should be another solid week for him Further, the sleepers should do well in this race, but most likely will not be seeing a podium finish.

Cup Series at Texas Prediction & Pick: Byron Winner (+500), Larson Top 3 (+105), Keselowski Top 10 (+105)