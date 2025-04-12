A former classmate of Taylor Swift's is speaking out about her relationship with Travis Kelce. Josh Berry, who is now a NASCAR driver, shared that he once went to school with Swift. In a recent interview with Rubbin’ Is Racing, Berry revealed that when he mentions his former tie with the global pop star it is a never-ending slew of questions.

“It’s one of those things when you’re doing an interview one day and somebody’s like, ‘Hey, what’s a funny, crazy story about you?’” Berry said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, I went to school with Taylor Swift.’ You don’t think that’s that big of a deal. But good gosh, man. It never ends.”

He added that he didn't really have a relationship with her but knew of her. Swift grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, but later went to high school in Nashville, Tennessee. After going to public school, the singer's parents began homeschooling her as her career in music began to take off.

“She was in a different grade,” Berry explained. “I didn’t really know her. I know of somebody who knew her kind of deal. But I didn’t really know her.”

Later in the interview though, things took Kelce, who Swift has been dating since 2023 up. The NASCAR athlete said that he likes to avoid questions about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end for that same reason,” he added. “I’m like, ‘I don’t care about Travis Kelce. He has nothing to do with me.’ It just never ends.”

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023 and have plans on starting a future together.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.

They have also been reportedly house hunting while the two have been enjoying their time away from the spotlight.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

Kelce has since declared that he will be on the field ready to go next season as it was previously up in the air if he would return after the Super Bowl loss.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man,” Kelce said.

Swift is not the only celebrity that Berry went to school with. He also mentions fellow NASCAR driver Josef Newgarden who unlike Swift he had a close relationship with back then.

“With Josef, we were both in school at the same time but we really didn’t know each of us raced,” Berry said. “He didn’t really know I raced, I didn’t really know he raced. We were around each other, but didn’t really connect the dots.”