Nathalie Emmanuel's net worth in 2023 is $4 million. Emmanuel is a popular actress who has appeared in several hit films and television series such as Game of Thrones, Fast and Furious films, Die Hart, Army of Thieves, and many more. She is a Primetime Emmy Award nominee and a CinEuphoria Award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Nathalie Emmanuel's net worth in 2023.

Nathalie Emmanuel's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $4 million

Nathalie Emmanuel's net worth in 2023 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Nathalie Emmanuel was born on March 2, 1989, in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, England. She attended St. Hilda's School before transferring to Westcliff High School for Girls grammar school. In fact, as early as 10 years old, Emmanuel already started acting by performing in West End production's The Lion King. Years later, Emmanuel would kick start her acting career by appearing in a Vodafone commercial, according to IMDB.

Nathalie Emmanuel's television roles

In 2006, Emmanuel made her first onscreen acting debut in the television series called Hollyoaks, where she portrayed Sasha Valentine. She would later on reprise the role in Hollyoaks Later and Hollyoaks: The Morning After the Night Before. Since then, Emmanuel became a fixture on television. Aside from Hollyoaks, Emmanuel also appeared in other television series such as Casualty and Misfits.

However, among her television roles, Emmanuel made waves in the hit television series Game of Thrones. Here, Emmanuel made the character Missandei come to life. Emmanuel was paid $100,000 per episode. It's worth noting that the Game of Thrones star appeared in a total of 38 episodes, which means she earned $3.8 million from the show. Furthermore, Emmanuel earned several distinctions, including six Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and a CinEuphoria Award.

Some of her other notable television works include voicing for Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Die Hart, the television series. For Die Hart, Emmanuel received her first Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

Nathalie Emmanuel's movie roles

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2012, Emmanuel made her big-screen debut in the film called Twenty8k on a minor role. But in 2015, Emmanuel made her debut in the Fast and Furious franchise by portraying a skilled hacker called Ramsey in Furious 7.

Furious 7 would go on to become a blockbuster hit by grossing $1.5 billion around the world. Furthermore, Emmanuel was also able to act alongside established Hollywood stars, including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Ludacris, Jason Statham, and many more.

Emmanuel would reprise the role of Ramsey in The Fate of the Furious, F9: The Fast Saga, and Fast X. It's unknown how much the Game of Thrones star was paid for Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. However, Emmanuel received $300,000 for F9: The Fast Saga. On the other hand, she enjoyed a salary raise in Fast X, after earning a $700,000 payday.

During the same year Emmanuel made her Furious 7 appearance, she also appeared in another relatively successful film called Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials. Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials would go on to gross $312 million worldwide against a $61 million budget. Here, Emmanuel made the character Harriet come to life. In 2018, Emmanuel would reprise the role of Harriet in Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

After appearing in several notable movies, it won't be long before she earned her first starring role in 2020, where she starred as Holly in Holly Slept Over. A year later, she also starred in other films such as Army of Thieves, Last Train to Christmas, The Invitation, Die Hart, and The Invitation. The Invitation would go on to gross $38 million around the world.

Nathalie Emmanuel's future movie projects

Given that Emmanuel is rising to prominence, it isn't a surprise that she is set to appear in future projects. According to IMDB, Emmanuel is penciled to appear in Benn/Eubank, Unsinkable, Arthur the King, and Megalopolis.

But more importantly, the Fast and Furious star is set to reprise her role as Ramsey in Fast X: Part 2. There's also the possibility of Fast and Furious spinoffs featuring its female stars.

Nathalie Emmanuel's magazine features

With Emmanuel making a name for herself through various memorable roles, it isn't a surprise that she has been featured in magazine covers. In 2013, Emmanuel was considered to be one of the Top 100 Sexiest Women of the year. Two years later, the same year she appeared in Furious 7, Emmanuel posed for the April issues of magazines such as GQ and InStyle. She also reappeared in FHM's Top 100 Sexiest Women of the Year.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Nathalie Emmanuel's net worth in 2023?