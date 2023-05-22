The main saga of the Fast & Furious may be reaching the end of the road, but the franchise will still love on according to Vin Diesel.

Speaking to Variety at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party, Diesel said, “I started developing the spinoff…in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs.”

So don’t expect any of the Fast & Furious spinoff films — female-led or otherwise — to race into theaters in the near future. We still have at least one (or possibly two) films in the main saga after Fast X that need to wrap up the entire franchise in a neat bow before moving forward.

Who would lead this female-led spinoff? Well, it may not be the franchise’s main heroine, Letty. “You pass the baton on. You take the back seat. You go passenger side. When it comes [time for] the next generation, you have to. It’s the only way to let them define the future,” said Michelle Rodriguez to Variety who plays Letty in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And who else might get a spinoff film? Perhaps Tej (Ludacris), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) continue their love triangle in a spinoff film. They are the most charismatic characters in the series after all. Jokes aside, Han (Sung Kang) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) would make for an intriguing combo, or maybe Brie Larson gets a film and has more than five minutes of screen time. Hobbs & Shaw was not a great film, but it did bring the best out of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Statham when they were paired. Hopefully, whatever spinoffs are in the works can reach those heights.

Fast X is in theaters now.