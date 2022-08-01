Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.

One of the teams that has reportedly been quite interested in landing Bell would be the Houston Astros. The ‘Stros have gotten very little production from Yuli Gurriel at first base this season, and considering their status as one of the top teams in the MLB, it makes sense that they are looking into potential upgrades at the position.

According to recent reports, Bell would be open to a potential move to Houston. Bell is a Texas native, and a move to Houston would put him closer to his family, which would be a big help considering he welcomed his first child back in December.

“Bell, a native of Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, told me over the weekend that he wouldn’t mind a trade to Houston. Bell and his wife, Lia, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Noa, in December. Houston is about a 3 1/2-hour drive from Dallas, and Bell’s parents would be in a better position to help with the baby if he spent the final few months of the season with the Astros. He is a potential free agent.” – Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic

Bell’s reception towards a potential trade to Houston should be music to the Astros’ ears. As the trade deadline continues to draw near, it wouldn’t be totally surprising to see the Astros make a push for Josh Bell, even though he may come with a pretty sizeable price tag.