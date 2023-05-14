The Washington Nationals wanted to finish their game versus the New York Mets on Saturday. As a result, they waited four hours before officially postponing the affair. The game will be completed on Sunday as part of a split double-header. Fans, however, weren’t happy about the four hour long wait before the official announcement, leading to boo’s from the crowd, per Barstool Baseball.

The Mets haven’t had the best start to the season. New York is just 19-20 and they have dealt with underperformance and injury trouble. New York features a talented roster, but they are still trying to develop consistency in 2023. That said, they have been much better than the lackluster Nationals.

Washington is just 16-22 and sitting in last place in the NL East.

