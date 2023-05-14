Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Washington Nationals wanted to finish their game versus the New York Mets on Saturday. As a result, they waited four hours before officially postponing the affair. The game will be completed on Sunday as part of a split double-header. Fans, however, weren’t happy about the four hour long wait before the official announcement, leading to boo’s from the crowd, per Barstool Baseball.

Boos at Nats park as there was an announcement of a split double header tomorrow after a 4 hour rain delay Disgraceful to the fans that showed up. pic.twitter.com/6L2643Pzjk — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) May 14, 2023

The Mets haven’t had the best start to the season. New York is just 19-20 and they have dealt with underperformance and injury trouble. New York features a talented roster, but they are still trying to develop consistency in 2023. That said, they have been much better than the lackluster Nationals.

Washington is just 16-22 and sitting in last place in the NL East.

More to come.