It took a monster game from Aaron Judge for the New York Yankees to finally get out of their nosedive. Judge went absolutely off Wednesday night in the Bronx against the Washington Nationals, as he hit not just one, not two, but three home runs in New York's skid-snapping 9-1 victory.

Believe it or not, it was just the first time in his career that Judge muscled out three dingers in a single game. He is also the first Yankees player to achieve that feat and hit a grand slam in the same contest since Alex Rodriguez pulled that off 18 years ago, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Aaron Judge has 3 HR in a game for the first time in his career. He's the first Yankee with 3 HR in a game — including a Grand Slam — since Alex Rodriguez on April 26, 2005.”

Every Judge home run is an event for Yankees fans, so it's not surprising to see X (formerly Twitter) getting flooded with reactions to the reigning American League Most Valuable Player's epic night.

“Aaron Judge is the NY Yankees. It’s been this way since 2017. Other guys have played well but Judge is the best in the Biz,” said one X user.

“Aaron Judge is special, said @Yankeelibrarian. “The Yankees have been a dumpster fire in 2023, but always appreciate Judge. Don’t be so jaded over a lousy year that you can’t see a bit of beauty in this wasteland of a season.”

With Judge at his best form, the Yankees were able to end their nine-game losing streak. For New York, the hope is that it will be the spark they need to turn things around before it's too late.