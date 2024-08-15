Beetlejuice is the latest pop culture icon to join the MultiVersus Roster, arriving on August 20 ahead of the theatrical release of the Warner Bros. Pictures Beetlejuice Beetlejuice film this September.

Don't say his name too much or he'll appear out of nowhere, probably earlier than he's supposed to. But don't worry, regardless what you do, Beetlejuice is coming to MultiVersus on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The mischievous demon brings with him his iconic black and white striped clothes, which he even shares as new skins with the rest of the cast.

Beetlejuice joins MultiVersus as part of Season 2: Back in Time. He is the second character to join this season, following Samurai Jack two months ago.

MultiVersus' press release describes the character:

“Beetlejuice is an assassin class fighter who will deliver his unique blend of undead charm, straight from the Afterlife. In the new video, the shapeshifting “Bio Exorcist” deploys ghoulish attacks and creepy-crawly companions to send a chill up the Multiverse’s spine, including his ability to summon beetles and sandworms to assist during battle, protrude spikes from all over his body to inflict pain, and charge up devastating overhead hammers to slam down on opponents.”

The Beetlejuice trailer also shows off two skins for the character, including the Matador variant.

Fans are excited for Beetlejuice in MultiVersus

Fans responded positively to the announcement of Beetlejuice as the latest member of the MultiVersus roster.

Content creator CynicalFate predicts that August 20 will be “epic.” Other fans praised the creativity of the developers in expressing the character's personality with unique and wacky moves. “Ngl that “put’em in a coffin” move was nastyyyyy,” says @Mond_Too_Stiff on a post on X.

Developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus was released as a free-to-play live service game on May 28, 2024, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, with full cross-play and cross-progression support.