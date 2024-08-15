The Philadelphia Phillies are on their way back to make a big blast before the season ends. They just notched a big win over the Skip Schumaker-led Miami Marlins after a huge outing from Kyle Schwarber. This now puts at an equal 5 wins and 5 losses in their last 10 games. While Rob Thomson’s rotational changes were surely a factor for this big win, the slugger noted that the crowd was also a big help.

Make no mistake, the Marlins also came out swinging. Skip Schumaker's squad started off the first inning with three runs while Rob Thomson’s squad was left to wonder what types of options they would need to undertake so that they could get back into the game. This is where Kyle Schwarber enters the scene for the Phillies. The designated hitter notched a big grand slam during the fourth inning. What was once a team that was down three points became a squad that was up by a run.

Even Schwarber was struggling at one point in the game. To put it into perspective, he was set to bat five times against the Marlins. Of those tries, he struck out in three of them which was a point of concern for Phillies fans. Nonetheless, he became the hero of the game. But, the slugger did not want to take credit. He knew that the fans that cheered the team on were a big factor in the turnaround, via ESPN.

“I think it was just more energy. You could feel it in the stadium. I felt like that was a cool thing. I feel like our guys are doing a really good job of weathering whatever's happened the last couple of weeks where we haven't been playing our best baseball,” he declared.

Kyle Schwarber shows love to the Phillies after overcoming adversity

The Phillies slugger knows how difficult this second half of the season has been. In 24 games, they had just won a third of their matchups. Prior to this win against the Marlins, they were battered down by the Arizona Diamondbacks. All of this also led to a four-game losing streak. Schwarber loved his teammates and was proud of them for overcoming this huge adversity.

“We've got the right guys to get through this and come out better for it,” he added.

Thankfully, other squads in the NL East have also been on a slump. Thomson’s Phillies are still on pace to clinch their division because their 70 wins have them six games ahead of the Atlanta Braves.