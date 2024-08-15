As the Washington Commanders prepare for joint practices and the 2024 NFL season, quarterback depth has become a sudden need of theirs. As Jayden Daniels prepares to take over the starting spot, the guys behind him are dealing with injuries that necessitated the signing of another QB. Washington opted for Trace McSorley.

The Commanders announced that they have signed McSorley to their roster, adding another veteran quarterback behind Daniels on the depth chart. He may not stick around for the regular season but Washington simply needs quarterbacks right now.

Ben Standig of The Athletic reports that backup quarterback Marcus Mariota may not participate in the Commanders' joint practice with the Miami Dolphins because of a “minor” undisclosed injury. Rookie Sam Hartman is dealing with a shoulder injury, leaving Jeff Driskel and McSorley as Washington's current second- and third-string options.

Commanders sign Trace McSorley to address need for QB depth

McSorley, a native of nearby Ashburn, Virginia and former standout at Penn State, has appeared in nine NFL games since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. The 28-year-old made his first NFL start with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, playing under current Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Although McSorley's time with the Commanders will likely be brief, he could use this chance as a springboard for another job. He has bounced around practice squads over the past few years and may be able to earn a roster spot deep on the depth chart for another team that needs QB depth. With Washington having two rookies and a more established option in Mariota, McSorley is probably going to be discarded shortly. He'll have to throw it on a dime like he ain't even trying to impress Washington and other teams.

The Commanders will face the Dolphins in their second preseason game on Saturday at 7:00 P.M. EST. They lost their preseason opener to the New York Jets by a score of 20-17.