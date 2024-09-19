ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Cubs prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Cubs.

The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs are playing out the string at this point. The Cubs are one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this season, missing out on the playoffs in the first year of manager Craig Counsell's tenure in the Windy City. The Cubs paid Counsell big money to get this ship turned around, but this season was not a failure of the manager so much as it was a failure of the players. The Cubs just weren't that good. Their hitters just weren't up to par. The Cubs had one of the worst batting averages in the majors with runners in scoring position. That has been the dominant, consistent theme of the 2024 season. Managers can do a lot of things to help their teams win games, but they can't do the hitting for the players in big spots, and when players consistently fail in key moments the way Cub hitters have in 2024, it's clear that the guys on the field have not done their job. Chicago has to find a way to upgrade at a number of positions and bring in a lot more offense for 2025.

When you look at the six National League teams likely to make the playoffs — the Phillies, Dodgers, Brewers, Padres, Diamondbacks, and Mets — you will notice they all have at least 726 runs scored entering play on September 19. The Cubs are under 700 runs, and that's pretty much the difference between them and the teams ahead of them. If the Cubs had scored 50 more runs this season — two more runs in 25 different games they narrowly lost — they would either be in position to make the playoffs or, in a worst-case scenario, would be right there with the Atlanta Braves in close pursuit of Arizona and the Mets for the final playoff spot. As it is, the Cubs' offense — which stalled late in a typical 5-3 loss to the Oakland A's on Wednesday at Wrigley Field — just hasn't been good enough this year. Changes have to be made for next season.

Nationals-Cubs Projected Starters

Patrick Corbin vs. Javier Assad

Patrick Corbin (6-13) has a 5.45 ERA. Corbin continues to be a pitcher who gives the Nationals a lot of innings and occasionally looks really good, but whose flaws just keep emerging in ways which give him no place to hide. Corbin's key weakness is that he just doesn't get hitters to swing and miss enough. In the modern iteration of baseball, that's so important. Hitters put the ball in play quite often against Corbin, and that simply catches up with him. Corbin has to find ways to get hitters off balance more regularly.

Last Start: Saturday, September 14 versus the Miami Marlins: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 15 starts, 79 1/3 IP, 116 H, 62 R, 11 HR, 22 BB, 59 K

Javier Assad (7-5) has a 3.27 ERA. The Cubs have gotten really good starting pitching this season, which underscores how much their offense has failed them. The starters have done the work in Chicago. The hitters and the bullpen have faltered. Assad will try to finish his season in style. He is part of the solution for the Cubs next year.

Last Start: Friday, September 13 versus the Colorado Rockies: 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 5 K

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 64 1/3 IP, 53 H, 18 R, 4 HR, 34 BB, 53 K

Here are the Nationals-Cubs MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Cubs Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +160

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Nationals vs Cubs

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: MASN (Nationals) / Marquee Sports (Cubs) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs' offense simply can't be trusted. That's all which needs to be said here.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Assad versus Corbin is a pitching mismatch in favor of the Cubs.

Final Nationals-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Assad over Corbin is a major pitching mismatch, a difference of more than two whole runs in ERA. Take the Cubs on the run line.

Final Nationals-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5