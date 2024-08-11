The Baltimore Orioles became the first team in the MLB to reach 70 wins on Saturday night when they recorded a 7-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, and they have done so despite the fact that their starting rotation has been banged up seemingly all year long. The latest guy to hit the shelf with an injury was Grayson Rodriguez, as he picked up a mild strain in his right shoulder.

Rodriguez was placed on the injured list on Wednesday after he was scratched ahead of a start against the Toronto Blue Jays, and he ended up getting shut down on Sunday for at least ten days in an effort to allow his shoulder to properly heal. While that seems like a pretty negative update, general manager Mike Elias eased fans' concerns by saying the team expects Rodriguez to return before the end of the regular season.

“We're optimistic the strain is relatively mild. We're also hopeful that we will be able to get him back and running before the end of the regular season.” – Mike Elias, ESPN

Orioles hoping Grayson Rodriguez can return as soon as possible

In just his second season in the majors, Rodriguez has quickly turned himself into a key piece of Baltimore's starting rotation. He's put up some strong numbers to this point (13-4, 3.86 ERA, 130 K, 1.24 WHIP), with his 13 wins being tied for the major league lead currently. However, he's likely going to lose ground in that race now that he's set to miss an extended period of time.

Rodriguez had been one of the most consistent arms for the Orioles in their starting rotation, as the only other guy who has made over 20 starts for them this season is Corbin Burnes. Thankfully, Baltimore picked up Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers at the trade deadline to come in and help in this department, but losing Rodriguez obviously hurts.

Assuming Rodriguez can eventually return to the mound this season, this move makes sense for the O's. They obviously would rather have him healthy for the postseason, so there's no sense pushing him to pitch through an injury when there will be more important games on the slate in the future. This is a tough blow for Baltimore, but as long as Rodriguez can return like he's expected to this season, they should be able to weather the storm for the time being.