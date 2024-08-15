The Baltimore Orioles have been, and will continue to be without superstar closer Felix Bautista this season. Even though Bautista will remain out for the rest of 2024, he just took a huge step in his rehab.

For the first time since Bautista underwent Tommy John surgery in October, he threw off of a mound during a bullpen session at Camden Yards on Thursday according to Jake Rill of MLB.com.

This is absolutely incredible news for Bautista and the Orioles. Less than a year after initially suffering a partial-tear of his UCL on Aug. 25, Bautista is already throwing off of a mound. While there is currently no update on how Bautista is feeling after throwing, he still has almost a long time before next season starts to work through any minor issues. Even though the Orioles, who currently have one of the best records in baseball and are bonafide World Series contenders, would have of course loved to have Bautista back this season, that was always unrealistic.

In Bautista's absence this season, the Orioles have relied on veteran closer Craig Kimbrel to close games for them. The Orioles signed Kimbrel to a one-year deal this past offseason anticipating being without Bautista. While the 36-year-old Kimbrel has performed well enough this season, recording 23 saves in 29 attempts with a 3.35 ERA, it's clear the Orioles are missing Bautista.

Felix Bautista takes significant step towards potential 2025 return

Bautista has only pitched in the Major Leagues for two seasons, but in 2023, his first as a full-time closer, he quickly showed that he is one of the top late-inning arms in the game. In 56 appearances before going down, Bautista recorded 33 saves with a ridiculous 1.48 ERA and 16.2 SO/9. Bautista is one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball, relying on a devastating fastball-splitter combination.

With Kimbrel signed to a one-year deal, Bautista will be able to slide right back into the closer role in 2025. Bautista is already throwing off of a mound, so unless there are any major setbacks, the Orioles should be able to have their All-Star closer participate in a full Spring Training and be ready for Opening Day next season.

The Orioles have one of the best young teams in baseball. While their bullpen has weathered the storm this season without Bautista, with him expected to be back next season and superstars like shortstop Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman having another year of experience under their belts, it will be difficult to pick against the Orioles.