By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Country music star Zach Bryan is unsurprisingly backing Navy football for the Army-Navy clash on Saturday.

“go navy beat army,” Bryan wrote on Twitter.

Zach Bryan is quickly emerging as one of the most popular stars in country music. However, he was also a military member who served in the Navy. In fact, he recorded his debut album while on leave. Bryan was honorably discharged in 2021 by the U.S. Navy so he could pursue his country music career.

The Army vs Navy football game is always exciting to watch. Both teams tend to implement a power-brand of football. The Navy Midshipmen are 4-7 on the season, while the Army Black Knights are 5-6. Navy football leads the all-time series 62-53-7. They also defeated Army last year 17-13.

Army is seeking revenge on Saturday. However, Navy trolled Army earlier this week ahead of the matchup. Navy football flew “secret missions” and dropped propaganda leaflets with “Beat Army” messages written on them.

“The “air-to-ground spirit mission” that occurred just before noon on Monday is the latest in a long tradition of rivalry and pranks the US Naval Academy and West Point launch against one another on this hallowed week each year for each institution,” Haley Britzky wrote in a recent article for CNN.

The Army-Navy football game will draw no shortage of attention. Zach Bryan is hoping the Midshipmen can take care of business. However, Army will represent a difficult challenge.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM EST on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.