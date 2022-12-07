By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It’s that time of the year again. There is only one regular-season game remaining on the 2022 college football season schedule, and as always, it’s the football warfare between the Navy Midshipmen and the Army Black Knights, who will be locking horns on the field this coming Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Navy football has already started the war — or Psywar– by flying “secret missions” and dropping propaganda leaflets that carried “Beat Army” messages in a hilarious attempt to intimidate the Black Knights.

Via Haley Britzky of CNN:

The “air-to-ground spirit mission” that occurred just before noon on Monday is the latest in a long tradition of rivalry and pranks the US Naval Academy and West Point launch against one another on this hallowed week each year for each institution: The week of the Army-Navy football game. On Saturday afternoon, the future of the US military’s officer corps will face off in Philadelphia at the 123rd such game, which always draws crowds of students as well as top military brass.

Both Navy football and Army football are coming off wins in their respective last games. The Midshipmen took down a ranked team in the form of the UCF Knights on the road on Nov. 19, 17-14, while the Black Knights blasted the UMass Minutemen in enemy territory as well, on Nov. 27 to the tune of a 44-7 score.

Navy football leads the all-time head-to-head matchup record against Army, 62-53-7. though the Black Knights have won four of the last five meetings. Navy football won in 2021, 17-13.