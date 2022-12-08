By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

In one of college football’s best annual traditions, the Navy Midshipmen will take on the Army Black Knights in the “Army-Navy Game” at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Navy-Army prediction and pick.

Navy has gone 4-7 in another down year, the third straight season that Navy will miss a bowl game. Head coach Ken Niumatalolo’s job is probably safe, especially after an 11-win season in 2019. Victories in the intense rivalry games like this one will also increase his job security.

Army, at 5-6, have rebounded with a two-game winning streak entering their most important game of the season. The offense has come alive for the Black Knights, scoring over 30 points in six of their games. Army is coming off an impressive nine-win season in 2021.

Here are the Navy-Army college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Navy-Army Odds

Navy Midshipmen: -2.5 (-112)

Army Black Knights: +2.5 (-108)

Over: 32.5 (-110)

Under: 32.5 (-110)

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread

Xavier Arline has taken over as the starting quarterback with Tai Lavati out for the season. Arline has thrown just 10 passes all season. Navy has thrown for just 1,003 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions as a team. Instead, Navy’s game is their rushing attack. Daba Fofana leads the team with 749 rushing yards and six touchdowns, one of six Midshipmen with at least 200 rushing yards. Arline has added three rushing touchdowns. The Midshipmen have totaled 2,635 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns as a team. Army has surrendered 193.5 rushing yards per game to their opponents.

When Navy does throw the ball, Jayden Umbarger is the best target, leading the team with 265 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Mark Walker ranks second with 242 receiving yards and a touchdown. Vincent Terrell II also has caught two touchdowns. Navy has averaged 22.4 points and 330.7 yards of offense per game this season.

Navy’s defense has been okay, allowing 24.7 points and 355.9 yards of offense per game. John Marshall has registered 10.5 sacks to lead the team this season, although Army also rarely throws the ball. Marshall has also been lethal against the run, totaling 18.5 tackles for a loss.

Why Army Could Cover The Spread

Tyhier Tyler has completed 50 percent of his passes, tossing two touchdowns. As a team, the Black Knights have thrown for 892 yards with five touchdowns and just four interceptions. Like their counterpart, Army’s offense starts and ends with their ability to run the ball. Tyler leads the team with 601 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, one of seven players to rush for at least 200 yards. Jemel Jones is second with seven rushing touchdowns. Star fullback Jakobi Buchanan has rushed for 335 yards and six touchdowns. Army has totaled 3,348 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, Navy has allowed just 85.6 rushing yards per game to opponents.

Army’s leading receiver is Isaiah Alston, who has caught 16 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown. Ay’Juan Marshall leads the team with two touchdown catches, the only Black Knight with multiple. Army has averaged 29.4 points and 385.5 yards of offense per game this season.

Army’s defense has been solid, allowing 23.0 points and 365.8 yards of offense per game. Andre Carter II will be the key to stopping the Navy rushing attack. Carter II leads the team with seven tackles for a loss.

Final Navy-Army Prediction & Pick

Growing up in New York, I have to pick with my heart here. If Army is to win, I think it will be because of their offense.

Final Navy-Army Prediction & Pick: Army +2.5 (-108), over 32.5 (-110)