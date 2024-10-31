ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Navy-Rice prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Navy-Rice.

The Navy Midshipmen were unbeaten through mid-October for a number of reasons, one being that they had committed very few turnovers this college football season. Then they faced Notre Dame, and abruptly, their ball-security dependability vanished. Navy just couldn't handle the pigskin versus the Fighting Irish. The Midshipmen booted the ball all over the MetLife Stadium turf in New Jersey and handed Notre Dame one free touchdown after another. It was a disappointing day for a Navy team which has done so many things right this season. In the biggest game of the year to date, Navy couldn't tie its shoelaces. The Mids tripped all over themselves in a nervous, sloppy, and undeniably terrible performance. The team finally lost a game, and the way it happened undeniably stung. However, the loss did not come in a conference game. Navy is still right in the thick of the hunt for an AAC championship, and if the team can get back on track in November, the Army-Navy Game in December could become very special, even more than usual. It is one of the bigger points of intrigue left in this college football campaign: Just how big will Army-Navy become this time around? Army is unbeaten. Navy wants to be able to rebound from the Notre Dame loss and ensure that it won't pick up another defeat before facing its storied rival in December. Can Navy ensure that its annual battle with West Point will contain a maximum degree of value, drama, and overall significance? It's up to the Midshipmen to do the job, beginning with this game against Rice University in Houston.

Rice just fired head coach Mike Bloomgren. The Owls are almost certain to miss a bowl game this season. They wanted to get a head start on their head coach replacement search and make sure they find a quality coach who can lead this program out of the wilderness. Playing Navy right out of the gate is not an easy assignment for the interim coaching staff, but with the Midshipmen having a good year, Rice is in position to play spoiler. The Owls have nothing to lose in this contest. Will that allow Rice to play freely in a way we haven't generally seen in 2024?

Here are the Navy-Rice College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Navy-Rice Odds

Navy: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -420

Rice: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

How to Watch Navy vs Rice

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread/Win

Navy is a far better team than Rice, and after fumbling and stumbling for 60 minutes against Notre Dame, one would think Navy will return to being secure with the ball and not committing a ton of turnovers. As long as Navy plays a disciplined and responsible game, Rice — a bad team having a bad season and playing for interim coaches — will not have the weapons or overall resources needed to keep pace.

Why Rice Could Cover The Spread/Win

The first game after a head coach is fired often enables a team to play with fresh inspiration. Hearing new voices in the locker room can change the vibe — and more importantly, the level of performance — for a struggling team. Rice could revive itself here, and with the spread being large, the Owls could lose by 10 and still cover at home. That's very realistic.

Final Navy-Rice Prediction & Pick

We think Navy will play well and take full control of this game by halftime, ultimately cruising to victory. Take Navy.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Navy-Rice Prediction & Pick: Navy -11.5