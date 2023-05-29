Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

NBA players are great with their craft. They are arguably the best basketball players in the entire world. Although some people say basketball is in their genes, that isn’t always the case. In fact, some relatives of our favorite basketball players succeeded in areas far from the sport. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 NBA players who are related to celebrities.

Nick Young and Kendrick Lamar

During his playing days, Young showed he belonged in the NBA. But while Swaggy P showed off his skills on the court, his cousin Kendrick Lamar surely lit up the music industry. Young, however, admitted that he had only seen his musically inclined cousin when he was little. Lamar has earned critical acclaim for releasing hit albums including To Pimp a Butterfly, Overly Dedicated, Section.80, and the soundtrack of the Marvel film Black Panther.

Rudy Gay and Rudy Gay Sr.

Regarded as a reliable veteran, Rudy Gay is someone you never want to leave open. Otherwise, Gay has all the tools to make defenses pay. But while Gay played basketball for a career, his father was a musician. In fact, the elder Gay was part of the band called Ace Spectrum. Ace Spectrum has released three albums including Inner Spectrum, Low Rent Rendezvous, and Just Like in the Movies.

Kevin Love and Mike Love

Kevin Love established himself as one of the best stretch big men in the NBA today. Furthermore, his rebounding prowess is unmatched. However, people often overlook that Love’s uncle used to perform for the Beach Boys. Love’s uncle, Mike Love, is a Grammy Award winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tim Duncan and Scott Duncan

We all know Tim Duncan as The Big Fundamental who helped the San Antonio Spurs win five NBA championships. But while Duncan has carved out a successful basketball career, his brother Scott Duncan found success as a cinematographer. As of this writing, Scott has already earned 34 Emmy nominations while winning 16. Some of his notable works include TV series Survivor, TV Mini Series 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, and the movie Touba.

Joakim Noah and Cecilla Rodhe

Joakim Noah often gave his all-out hustle everytime he stepped out on the hardwood. But while we know he got some of his athletic abilities from his father, Noah’s mother, Cecilia Rodhe was also not afraid of stepping into the international spotlight. Rodhe was once crowned Miss Sweden in 1978. Furthermore, she would go on to finish fifth at the Miss Universe pageant.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Luka Doncic and Mirajm Poterbin

Luka Doncic was easily made the top pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. However, a lot of NBA fans remember how Doncic’s mom, Mirajm Poterbin, almost stole the show, just ask NBA vets Andre Iguodala and Delonte West. Poterbin once joined the 1993 Miss Slovenia pageantry before becoming the host of television contest Wheel of Fortune.

Kiki VanDeWeghe and Colleen Kay Hutchins

Kiki VanDeWeghe was once a two time All-Star who established himself as one of the best scorers in the NBA. But while his father was also a basketball player, Kiki’s mother, Colleen Kay Hutchins, had a solid career in pageantry. Hutchins was crowned Miss Utah and would go all the way to become Miss America in 1952.

Caris LeVert and Eddie LeVert

Caris LeVert has proved that he is one of the core members of the up-and-coming Cleveland Cavaliers. But while LeVert is still in the process of carving out a solid basketball career in the NBA, his third cousin, Eddie LeVert, made a name for himself in the music industry. Eddie is popular for being the lead vocalist for the R&B band called The O’Jays. As the lead vocalist for The O’Jays, Eddie has earned a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Performance in a Variety Series/Special.

Magic Johnson and EJ Johnson

When Magic Johnson stepped on the NBA hardwood, you can bet that he’s penciled to entertain fans from all over the world. But while his son EJ Johnson isn’t making flashy passes and finishing fastbreaks, the younger Johnson has been entertaining fans as a television personality. E.J. made waves on television screens after appearing in several television programs such as With Love, Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Mac McClung and Riff Raff

From role player to Slam Dunk Contest champion, it has been quite an NBA journey for Mac McClung. But ever since before making the leap into the NBA, his cousin and well known Houston rapper Riff Raff was already giving his all-out support to the baller. Riff Raff has already released five studio albums including Neon Icon, Peach Panther, Pink Python, Cranberry Vampire, and Vanilla Gorilla.