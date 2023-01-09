By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Luka Doncic and his mother are no longer in a legal conflict. In a record made publicly available online by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, it is revealed that the petition filed by the Dallas Mavericks superstar has been terminated officially as of Dec. 8.

The petition was filed by the side of Luka Doncic back in September 2022 with the aim of stopping his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, from using the consent he gave her to freely use his trademark “LUKA DONCIC 7” (via Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News).

The original “7″ logo — Doncic’s name with the “L” as an upside-down 7 and another 7 beneath the “D” — was used early in his career, shortly after the Mavericks acquired his draft rights in June of 2018. In November of 2018, then-19-year-old Doncic gave his mother consent to register his name as a trademark. That trademark officially was registered in January 2020.’

Luka Doncic sent a written notice to his mother in July 2021 informing her that she’s no longer allowed to have control and influence over the trademark, with the Slovenian superstar looking to have tighter supervision of his rapidly expanding brand as an athlete.

The 23-year-old Luka Doncic is easily one of the most recognizable basketball figures in the NBA circle and in the global realm of basketball itself. As such, it’s understandable that Doncic would rather have more control over his brand, especially during the prime years of his career.

