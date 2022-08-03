A stronger offense needs an even stronger defense in this year’s new game. Here are the NBA 2K23 Defensive Gameplay Enhancements.

NBA 2K23’s main theme is authenticity, so Visual Concepts is making a lot of changes to the game we know and love to make it play and feel more real. 2K Sports describes NBA 2K23’s main pillar in one word: Authenticity. In this article, we’ll be discussing just how NBA 2K23 defensive gameplay enhancements will make the game more authentic on both current and next-gen consoles.

NBA 2K23 Defensive Gameplay Enhancements

Just like in NBA 2K22, NBA 2K23 will have a strong focus on defense as well. To counter all the buffs given to the offensive side of the game this year, there are countermeasures to make sure that they’re not too overpowered.

Shot Defense

Shot defense receives an overhaul for NBA 2K23, eliminating the simple shot defense calculation that basically took only two factors in calculating the chance of a shot hitting or missing: the location of the defender when the shot started and the proximity to the ball at release. This year, a new system will be put in place that evaluates the defensive player’s contesting hand as well vis-a-vis the window of the shooting motion, making shot defense much more realistic to how shooters would react (and fluster) in the face of a good D.

On-Ball Defense – Defensive Shading Mechanic

Blocking your opponents’ way to the basket has also been improved this year, with a major refresh to more accurately portray today’s basketball’s 1-on-1 player interactions. A new indicator on the ball handler is now present while in guarding position, which is called the new defensive shading mechanic. There will be three bars on the indicator that represent three zones: Straight up, Shade left, and Shade right. This will help orient the defensive player on how they are covering the ball handler by shading the zone where the defensive player is in with red, and when the ball handler attempts to cut into a red zone will penalize the player for even trying to get past through cover.

Players can make use of this new mechanic to cover ball handlers better. Mind games will now be portrayed using these zones, with the defensive player predicting where the opponent will go and moving the shade of their zone towards that direction, allowing them to cut off a pass or fumble the ball.

Shot Blocking

Shot blocking felt too powerful in NBA 2K22. In NBA 2K23, shot blocking has been tuned down to make its effects much more realistic. Timing is now more relevant than ever, and players will have to do more than just stand in front of a shooter and press the jump button right as they release the ball. Players with better ball handling will also secure the rock better as they drive for a dunk or a layup.

These changes for the shot blocking mechanic in NBA 2K23 should encourage players to do flashier but riskier moves towards the ring. Now, go for those tomahawk dunks with no fear!

The new “fly-bly” blocks in the shot blocking system will prevent defenders from inadvertently driving their whole body to a shooter, leading to fewer trips to the penalty line just because of last-second block attempts that lead to a collision.

Steals and Ball Strips

Ball Strips are one of the new NBA 2K23 defensive gameplay enhancements. Quick hands are now as strong as blocking in preventing offensive players from finishing a play. Also gone are the days of ball strips looking plain stupid when they don’t connect – new failed strip contact layup animations are now available that recognizes failed ball strips instead of just completely ignoring them.

The AI reaction for loose balls has been improved as well. When balls get knocked by a block or a steal, players, both controlled by humans or AI, will scramble better and will have better sideline awareness when contesting for a loose ball. Pickups near the out-of-bounds lines now are much more reliable, which should lead to less frustrating moments when an AI player picks up a ball from out of bounds when the possession would otherwise have been theirs anyway. Diving ball saves are also now much more reliable, so expect some pretty good hustle and clutch plays in this year’s game.

And that’s it for the new NBA 2K23 defensive gameplay enhancements! For the new defensive gameplay enhancements, check the accompanying article here. For the complete report, check the first Courtside Report for NBA 2K23 here.