NBA 2K23 introduces the new Neighborhood for this year, which is aboard the G.O.A.T. Boat ala Cancha del Mar from last year.

NBA 2K23’s MyCAREER won’t be complete with The Neighborhood, and this year for Current Gen consoles (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch), The Neighborhood will be aboard The G.O.A.T. Boat. This luxury cruise ship is equipped with more courts and new quests, just like last year’s Cancha del Mar.

Environment Changes

The G.O.A.T. Boat will be the MyPLAYER’s home for the next twelve months once NBA 2K23 comes out in a few days’ time. The G.O.A.T. Boat is the bigger brother of the Cancha Del Mar, which has an entirely new layout that prioritizes accessibility as much as style and flair. There are similarities, sure, just like the deck system and the Promenade, which will help players get around The G.O.A.T. Boat quickly without spending too much time getting lost and confused.

Hence, The G.O.A.T. Boat features different three-deck layouts, such as:

Platinum Deck: Trips – Six 3v3 Courts, Four Elevators, Two Showers, Gatorade Training Facility

Platinum Deck: Deuces – Six 2v2 Courts, Three Elevators, Two Showers

Platinum Deck: MOAT – Two 5v5 Courts, Two Elevators, Two Showers, Entrance to Excursions

Silver Deck: Promenade – Jordan Challenge, The REC Lounge, The Cages, NBA Store, SWAG’s, Rowe’s Sporting Goods, Wheels, Doc’s The Paint Tattoo, Partnered Stores, MyTEAM, The Galleon 1v1, The Bridge 3v3, Daily Pick’Em, Daily Prize, Two Elevators

Gold Deck – MyCOURT, Ante-Up

The Game Room and the Promenade are also now merged into a single level in The G.O.A.T. Boat, which should save players some jogging time.

There’s a lot of new stuff introduced in The G.O.A.T Boat this year while also not changing things too much to make it confusing for players who were also aboard the Cancha Del Mar last year. Find out all of the changes in NBA 2K23’s latest Courtside Report.