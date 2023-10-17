Episode 5 of NBA 2K24's 2KTV comes packed with with more questions to reward players with some much needed and totally free VC. If you're new to the series, 2KTV is a weekly show from the development team, hosted by Chris Manning and Alexis Morgan. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content, from interviews, fan highlights, upcoming content, and more. However, most fans watch the show because they usually come with questions that reward you with VC for answering correctly. Without further ado, let's get to this weeks questions.

NBA 2K24 – All Answers For 2KTV Episode 5

Which Team won the 2023 NBA 2K League 5v5 Championship? Answer: Warriors Gaming Squad What year did the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League tipoff? Answer: 2018 Which NBA 2K League team won back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021? Answer: Wizards District Which member of the Warriors Gaming won the 2023 NBA 2K League Finals MVP? Answer: Mama Im Dat Man Which Badge provides a boost to shooters in a pass-to-assist situation? Answer: Relay Passer Who dished out the most assists in the NBA last season? Answer: Trae Young What year was BearDaBeast drafter in the NBA 2K League? Answer: 2019 What Team drafted BearDaBeast? Answer: T-Wolves Gaming What position is your main MyPlayer build in NBA 2K24? Answer: Any

Each correct answer rewards players with 200 VC. Overall, that nets you 1,800 free VC this week for just watching a 20 minute show.

Overall, that wraps it up for NBA 2K24 2KTV Answers for Episode 5. Furthermore, keep checking back with us for all the latest episodes and answers. Additionally, you can also try and submit your top plays for a chance to earn some VC, and see your clip on the show. 2KTV provides a nice way to earn free rewards by doing absolutely nothing other than enjoying the show.

NBA 2K24 launched last month for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. ClutchPoints received a PS5 copy of the game for review, giving it a 9.5/10.

